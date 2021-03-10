https://thepoliticalinsider.com/ivanka-trump-helps-human-trafficking-victims-in-first-post-white-house-appearance/

Ivanka Trump made her first public appearance since leaving the White House on Tuesday when she assisted a local pastor in distributing food boxes to local residents and a shelter for human trafficking survivors.

The former First Daughter and advisor to President Trump assisted Pastor Paula White and other faith and community leaders with distributing food from the “Farmers To Families” food box program in Florida.

The program was started by Donald Trump’s administration to assist in COVID relief efforts and required the Department of Agriculture to purchase fresh produce, dairy, and meat products from American farmers, and then redistributed to food banks, community and faith-based organizations, and other nonprofits.

Ivanka, Pastor White, and others helped to give out roughly 1,300 food boxes.

The farmers to families food box is an amazing program that must be continued! @IvankaTrump created this beautiful initiative to support farmers and families struggling because of COVID19. ❤️🇺🇸https://t.co/nQASMGYlkM — Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) March 10, 2021

Helping Survivors Heal

One of the charities helped by the food box program is called The Lifeboat Project, a shelter for survivors of human trafficking. In a statement regarding Ivanka Trump’s assistance to the shelter, the shelter asked that people put aside their politics for the sake of helping those who have come to the shelter in need.

“Human Trafficking is a crime against humanity, and that alone stands above politics,” the Lifeboat Project wrote.

“Today was a beautiful day to put politics aside at The Lifeboat Project and let faith and truth be our topic of connection. We had the opportunity to fill the room with global leaders and have a conversation about our growing world model.”

Each survivor follows an Individualized Survivor Plan that allows them to work at their own pace to be #safe, #heal, and #grow. #MakingWaves #thelifeboatproject https://t.co/QRFE29Wurr — The Lifeboat Project (@LifeboatProject) February 18, 2021

Today, our Farmers to Families 👩‍🌾 Food Box program will roll out Round 5 adding $1.5 Billion of new funding. Created to fed hungry Americans during the pandemic, F2F has fed over 3.3 Billion families in need nutritious, locally-sourced food fresh from America’s small farms. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/yXGUdKd0yT — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 19, 2021

Talk Of Running For Office

As her father’s term in office came to a close, Business Insider reported that Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, former senior advisor to former President Trump, were moving permanently to Florida.

There was speculation that Trump would challenge Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) for his senate seat in 2022.

Business Insider also reported that Trump had spoke to Rubio about a possible campaign, but informed Rubio shortly after the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol that she would not be running. A source close to Trump claims that it was not something she was taking seriously.

Of course the most speculation is on whether or not her father will run for re-election in 2024.

In a February interview with Newsmax’s Greg Kelly, Trump teased the audience and said that “Well, we have tremendous support. I won’t say yet, but we have tremendous support.”

At his appearance at CPAC in February, Trump joked that he “may even decide to beat them [Democrats] for a third time.”

Very early polls of possible candidates put Trump well ahead of the pack should he decide to run.

NEW: 2024 primary poll shows Trump dominating:

Donald Trump 53%

Mike Pence 12%

Donald Trump Jr. 6%

Nikki Haley 6%

Mitt Romney 4%

Ted Cruz 4%

Marco Rubio 2%

Mike Pompeo 2%

Josh Hawley 1%

Tom Cotton 1%

Tim Scott 1%

Kristi Noem 1%

Larry Hogan 1%

Rick Scott 0%https://t.co/zZhuv0pIac — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) February 16, 2021

