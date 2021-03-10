https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/joe-biden-forgets-name-defense-secretary-guy-runs-outfit-video/

Joe Biden had another sundown moment this week. He was speaking from the White House and couldn’t remember the name of his Defense Secretary.

Do you remember all the times that the Democrats and their media allies claimed that Trump was mentally unfit for office?

Where are they now?

The Federalist reports:

TRENDING: Democrat Logic: Joe Biden Says Military Will Focus on Making “Maternity Flight Suits” — So Pregnant Women Can Drop Into Enemy Territory During Wartime? (VIDEO)

Joe Biden Can’t Remember Who His Secretary Of Defense Is President Joe Biden appeared to forget who his secretary of Defense is Monday during a White House event promoting two female generals on International Women’s Day. “I want to thank the former general,” Biden began, “I keep calling him general, but my… the guy who runs that outfit over there.” The guy who runs “that outfit over there,” otherwise known as the Pentagon, is Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, who was confirmed by the Senate in January. “I want to make sure we thank the secretary for all he’s done to try to implement what we just talked about,” Biden said later. “And for recommending these two women for promotion.”

See the video below:

.@JoeBiden: “I want to thank the former general. I keep calling him general, but my… the guy who runs that outfit over there.”pic.twitter.com/yeOifCp8ct — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 8, 2021

Biden has a history of brain-freezes. Remember these?

Joe Biden: “Barack and I think it’s a right for people to have badakathcare.” pic.twitter.com/UqWELjSAMN — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 31, 2020

BIDEN: “I’ll lead an effective strategy to mobilize trunalimunumaprzure.”

pic.twitter.com/TAkj7bJndN — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) October 30, 2020

He is simply not in his right mind.

It’s a little scary.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

