Joe Biden mumbled through a prepared COVID speech on Wednesday in the White House.

Only 1,049 people watched his speech live on the White House Channel.

This is such a complete joke what these people are feeding the American people.

Joe Biden can’t fill a gymnasium. He has as much charisma as a turnip. He has to read every single word from his TelePrompter or sound like a bumbling idiot. But he got 81 million votes?

What a complete crock.

And, of course, Biden did not give President Trump a single “thank you” for leaving him with a vaccine for the coronavirus?

