President Joe Biden said Wednesday any surplus of coronavirus vaccines would be shared with the rest of the world.

Biden said it was important to participate in the global effort to ultimately win the fight against the virus.

“This is not something that can be stopped by a fence no matter how high you can build a fence or a wall,” he told reporters, referring to the virus.

Biden spoke at an event at the White House with the CEOs of Johnson & Johnson and Merck, announcing his plans to purchase an additional 100 million vaccine doses to help vaccinate the country.

He noted his administration would spend $4 billion for COVAX — the global vaccine program helping countries get access to the vaccine.

“We’re not going to be ultimately safe until the world is safe,” Biden said.

Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated to help fight the virus.

“A vaccinated American is the only way to beat the pandemic, get our economy back on track, and for us to get back our lives and our loved ones,” he said.

Currently, more than 321 million doses have been administered across 118 countries across the globe, according to the Bloomberg News coronavirus tracker. The United States has currently delivered 95.7 million doses at the rate of about two million a day.

