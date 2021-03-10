https://beckernews.com/joy-behars-theory-about-prince-andrews-connection-to-epstein-is-just-plain-bizarre-37623/

The View’s Joy Behar took a timeout from her usual depraved rantings about politics to share her unfiltered view of the Oprah-fueled kerfuffle about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“I saw a tweet yesterday,” Meghan McCain said. “‘How about instead of Oprah interviewing Meghan, how about we have the police interview Prince Andrew?’ I don’t understand why he continues to get a pass. I think he should be interviewed by the FBI, about the allegation he’s a pedophile that had sex you know with underage girls.”

“We know he denies it, but the allegations are quite incendiary, and there are photos with Jeffrey Epstein,” she added. “I think that’s where the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s arguments are the strongest. Why is he so protected when they weren’t, and there’s no good answer for that.”

“I have a theory. I have a theory,” Behar volunteered.

“Sure,” McCain said, followed by others dangerously encouraging Joy to talk. The world is dumber for her response. Watch the video below:

“I have a theory about it,” she repeated. “This will get me into — I’ll get into trouble for this, but I’ve said it before. What if Harry is not — what if Harry is not Charles’ actual biological son, and Andrew is… his brother?”

“Is that a theory?” Meghan asked, increduously.

“He is the biological child. It’s a rumor,” Joy said. “It’s a rumor and I’m saying it’s a rumor. He doesn’t look like his father.”

“OK,” Whoopi said.

“He looks like that other guy. I’m just saying,” Joy added.

“I’ve never heard that,” McCain replied.

“That would answer the question,” Behar went on. “That would answer the question. They protect the blood, OK? Just saying. You can go after me for this one. It’s a rumor.”

So, Joy Behar thinks that Prince Andrew is being protected for his indiscretions with Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Harry is not because the latter is not actually Prince Charles’s son? Hmm.

Prince Andrew is the son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. Prince Andrew is currently eighth in the order of succession, following the arrival of Harry and Meghan’s son Archie.

While Joy Behar will undoubtedly weather the storm of controversy that comes her way over her wacky remark at The View, the same might not be said of Piers Morgan, who is moving on from the show “Good Morning Britain.”

Meghan Markle personally filed a complaint against Morgan for criticizing her.

“Meghan’s complaint to ITV concerned the impact Morgan’s comments could have on others and how it could degrade the seriousness of mental health issues. The complaint did not relate to the personal nature of Morgan’s attacks,” CNN reported.

The most scandalous of Markle’s insinuations is that some unnamed member of the British royal family had sough information about the skin color of her future firstborn son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

“In those months, when I was pregnant, all around this same time, we had in tandem the conversation of he won’t be given security, he won’t be given a title … and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin will be when he’s born,” said Meghan. “That was relayed to me from Harry, that was from conversations that family had with him. It was really hard to see those as compartmentalized conversations.”

Markle had played the victim during her interview with Oprah Winfrey. At one point, she claimed to have contemplated suicide.

“I don’t believe a word she says, Meghan Markle,” Morgan said on Good Morning Britain. “I wouldn’t believe it if she read me a weather report and that fact that she fired up this onslaught against our royal family, I think is contemptible.”

Piers Morgan also slammed Markle for her accusation that someone in the Royal Family had questioned the race of her baby Archie. Markle had made the accusation based on second-hand information from Prince Harry.

“Let’s have a name rather than allowing everyone to think it could be anyone in the palace,” Piers Morgan responded on Fox & Friends. “It could be the queen, Prince Philip, it could be Charles, it could be Camilla, it could be any of them. Let’s have a name.”

“If somebody did say this in a racist, derogatory way, then that would clearly be completely unacceptable and outrageous, but I wonder, who is that person?” he continued. “What was that conversation? What was the context they said — because until we know the answers to all these questions, we have a whole family being labeled as basically racist.”

“She said several conversations,” Morgan pointed out. “Harry then said it was one conversation when they soon got together. Now I don’t know what that conversation was or who it was with.”

“But is it beyond the realms of fantasy that one of the older members of the royal family on hearing that Harry was with this girl from a mixed race background herself, may have asked completely innocently, ‘Oh, that’s interesting, so the father’s white, mom’s black, what would that mean for any children you have, what color might they be?’ It may be as simple and innocent or that. Or maybe it was said in a derogatory way and in which case it’s disgusting racism, in which case I as a British subject, I want to know who said that.”

“Which member of the royal family, is it one of our future monarchs who used such a derogatory racist slur?” Morgan continued. “But the fact that Harry said ‘I will never tell you.’ I’m sorry that’s just cowardly. You can’t ignite the race button in the way he’s done here and smear all of them at once and not actually come clean and say well this is who said it.”

“I think there is some seriously defamatory things that are being said,” Morgan continued. “And already what I’m feeling, I can see it on social media, the hatred that is now building against the royal family based on these completely wild unsubstantiated stories that Meghan and Harry put out there.”

“And I think particularly damaging is this claim that Archie was prevented from being made a prince because of his skin color,” Morgan added. “Because the only person that will make that decision is the queen, who is 94 years old, been on our throne for six decades, never put a foot wrong, doesn’t have a racist bone in her body, is the queen of the commonwealth with millions of people who are black skin, brown skin, certainly many non-whites in the commonwealth, and the idea is that the queen is somehow a latent racist presiding over all of this, I just find despicable that that is even being suggested.”

Piers Morgan’s criticism was apt, but he has moved on from the British morning show based on his credible accusation that Markle may not be truthful and she can’t be trusted. It is signal to people everywhere: As long as you play the victim and no one can disprove your claims, then no one can hold you accountable.

