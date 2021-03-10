https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/just-house-democrats-pass-1-9-trillion-covid-relief-bill-nothing-covid-send-joe-biden-signature/

House Democrats on Wednesday passed the $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill that has nothing to do with Covid.

“The motion is adopted,” Pelosi said as she gaveled out the floor voting session.

.@SpeakerPelosi: “The motion is adopted.” U.S. House PASSES COVID-19 Relief Bill, 220-211. Goes now to President Biden. pic.twitter.com/tlaB6Hmv8G — CSPAN (@cspan) March 10, 2021

The bill will then be sent to Joe Biden’s desk for a signature by Friday.

The Senate on Saturday already passed the Democrats’ massive $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill that has nothing to do with Covid on a party-line vote.

The bill went back to the House to approve of several last minute changes made by Senate Democrats.

The House chamber received the senate-passed bill on Tuesday and voted Wednesday 220-211 to adopt the bill.

One House Democrat voted “Nay” and every single Republican voted “Nay.”

Not one single Republican in the Senate or the House voted for the pork-filled bill that is really a power grab for the Democrats, teachers unions, minority interests and will funnel tens of thousands of dollars to federal workers.

Democrat Senators went around Republicans by passing the bill through budget reconciliation, a process that requires only a simple majority vote.

This is what Senator Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called “unity.”

