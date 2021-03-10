http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/7ESkfJsEsuY/

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Cuomo Primetime,” Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) stated that if H.R. 1 is filibustered, it would be blocking “voters and participation, the same way that the filibusterers in the 1960s did,” and that this will result in “a moment of reckoning on the floor of the Senate to decide whether Senate rules are more important than people’s rights and ability to participate in this democracy.”

Kaine said, “H.R. 1 and S. 1 are bills to make sure we protect people’s rights to vote. And that bill passed out of the House, and now on the Senate, we are going to take it up in the Senate in committee and on the floor, and we’re going to let the Republicans show what they think about voters and participation. And look, if they decide that they want to block voters and participation, the same way that the filibusterers in the 1960s did, then we’re going to have a moment of reckoning on the floor of the Senate to decide whether Senate rules are more important than people’s rights and ability to participate in this democracy.”

