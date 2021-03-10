https://www.dailywire.com/news/left-leaning-poll-there-is-broad-support-for-gop-push-to-ban-biological-males-from-female-athletics

A new poll released from a left-leaning news publication found that there is broad support for banning biological males from competing against biological girls in female athletics.

“Former President Donald Trump railed against transgender athletes in female sports in his CPAC speech a few weeks ago. Other prominent voices on the right have joined in, calling it an example of political correctness having a real-world impact. Our latest POLITICO/Morning Consult poll shows broad support for the GOP position, extending across gender, age and, to a lesser degree, party,” Politico reported. “Overall, 53% of registered voters support banning transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports, versus a third who oppose such a ban.”

One of the most surprising takeaways from the poll was that more millennials support the move than do baby boomers, and fewer millennials oppose it than do baby boomers.

Politico highlighted the following numbers from their survey:

Men: 59% support a ban, 29% oppose

59% support a ban, 29% oppose Women: 46% support a ban, 34% oppose

46% support a ban, 34% oppose Republicans: 74% support a ban, 15% oppose

74% support a ban, 15% oppose Dems: 40% support a ban, 42% oppose

40% support a ban, 42% oppose Independents: 49% support a ban, 33% oppose

49% support a ban, 33% oppose Gen Z: 43% support a ban, 44% oppose

43% support a ban, 44% oppose Millennials: 56% support a ban, 28% oppose

56% support a ban, 28% oppose Baby boomers: 50% support a ban, 32% oppose

🚨Playbook PM kicks off with the results of a POLITICO/Morning Consult poll showing broad support for the position to ban transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports. https://t.co/T2CZNdsPkB pic.twitter.com/DUrUhbgTqQ — Vanessa Santos (@VanessaOblinger) March 10, 2021

Numerous states have started considering legislation to protect girls from having to compete against biological males in sports, and legislation on similar issues. Here are just a few stories from the last week:

As mentioned by Politico, Trump hammered President Joe Biden and the Democrats during his CPAC speech over the issue.

“Joe Biden and the Democrats are even pushing policies that would destroy women’s sports,” Trump said. “Lot of new records are being broken in women’s sports. Hate to say that, ladies, but got a lot of new records that [are] being shattered. You know, for years, the weightlifting, every ounce is like a big deal for many years. All of a sudden, somebody comes along and beats it by 100 pounds.”

“Now, young girls and women are incensed that they are now being forced to compete against those who are biological males,” Trump continued. “It’s not good for women. It’s not good for women’s sports, which worked so long and so hard to get to where they are. The records that stood for years, even decades, are now being smashed with ease, smashed. If this is not changed, women’s sports, as we know it, will die, they’ll end, it’ll end. What coach, if I’m a coach, you know, I want to be a great coach, what coach, as an example, wants to recruit a young woman to compete if her record can easily be broken by somebody who was born a man? Not too many of those coaches around, right? If they are around, they won’t be around long because they’re gonna have a big problem when the record is, ‘We’re 0-16, but we’re getting better.’ No, I think it’s crazy, I think it’s just crazy what’s happening. We must protect the integrity of women’s sports — so important.”

Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., called attention to the issue this week during International Women’s Day.

“I want to congratulate all the great female athletes out there,” Trump Jr. wrote on Instagram in a post that included photographs of biological males competing against women.

This article has been expanded after publication to include additional information.

