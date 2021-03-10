https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/03/10/like-genocide-disney-ceo-bob-chapek-offers-more-insight-into-gina-caranos-firing-explains-that-disney-stands-for-values-that-are-universal/

According to Disney CEO Bob Chapek, when erstwhile “Mandalorian” actress Gina Carano compared the current political climate to Nazi Germany in terms of how political violence can spread and escalate, the House of Mouse was basically left with no choice but to fire her.

They had to take a stand for decency and integrity, after all:

From Variety:

Chapek was asked about the company’s decision to fire “The Mandalorian” star Gina Carano after she made a series of statements on social media that likened contemporary political differences to the treatment of Jews in Nazi Germany.

Chapek didn’t directly address the Carano situation, but he did push back against any suggestion of an ideological bias.

“I don’t really see Disney as characterizing itself as right-leaning or left-leaning,” Chapek said. He said that Disney was interested in standing for “values that are universal” such as “decency” and “integrity,” as well as in making “content that is reflective of the rich diversity of the world that we live in.”

Inquiring minds wanna know.

Bingo.

It’s even more important that we come away with the lesson that while “decency” and “integrity” may be universal values, they’re not nearly as valuable to Disney as the bazillions of dollars they rake in from China.

Who knew?

