According to Disney CEO Bob Chapek, when erstwhile “Mandalorian” actress Gina Carano compared the current political climate to Nazi Germany in terms of how political violence can spread and escalate, the House of Mouse was basically left with no choice but to fire her.

They had to take a stand for decency and integrity, after all:

When asked about Gina Carano’s firing from #TheMandalorian, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said to shareholders that Disney is interested in standing for “values that are universal” such as “decency” and “integrity” https://t.co/CQL7yhfccC — Variety (@Variety) March 10, 2021

Disney CEO Bob Chapek says Gina Carano’s firing from The Mandalorian was about “values that are universal.” https://t.co/uJSsMB5Th2 pic.twitter.com/6bSg4JfcRx — GameSpot (@GameSpot) March 10, 2021

From Variety:

Chapek was asked about the company’s decision to fire “The Mandalorian” star Gina Carano after she made a series of statements on social media that likened contemporary political differences to the treatment of Jews in Nazi Germany. Chapek didn’t directly address the Carano situation, but he did push back against any suggestion of an ideological bias. “I don’t really see Disney as characterizing itself as right-leaning or left-leaning,” Chapek said. He said that Disney was interested in standing for “values that are universal” such as “decency” and “integrity,” as well as in making “content that is reflective of the rich diversity of the world that we live in.”

what are these universal values? is there a manifesto I could read or — Brendan Benson (@brendanbensongs) March 10, 2021

Inquiring minds wanna know.

Then why didn’t he punish Pedro Pascal for tweeting a similar analogy? 🤔 — Tyler Bird (@tyler_bird) March 10, 2021

because it went along with their “universal values” — Brendan Benson (@brendanbensongs) March 10, 2021

Bingo.

Punishing women for expressing their opinions? https://t.co/Z4nZ0kB3fv — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) March 10, 2021

Just after #InternationalWomensDay, its important we come away with the lesson that a woman speaking her mind and warning of us of true historical patterns needs to be silenced and should know her place at all times. Well said @Disney. https://t.co/MDT32OzLks — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) March 10, 2021

It’s even more important that we come away with the lesson that while “decency” and “integrity” may be universal values, they’re not nearly as valuable to Disney as the bazillions of dollars they rake in from China.

Universal indeed pic.twitter.com/GG1QNwAJT2 — Vegito Main Lives Matter (@J_Weenus) March 10, 2021

Ask Chapek about China’s values. https://t.co/U1GiGv3j3d — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) March 10, 2021

Values like thanking Chinese Uyghur camps in their movies https://t.co/vJiWRMaNFf — The First (@TheFirstonTV) March 10, 2021

You can fire Gina Carano. It’s your right. But saying you stand for decency and integrity when you’re closely partnering with China and shooting films in the very province where Uighurs are being rounded up and imprisoned is beyond ridiculous. — Lex Jurgen (@Lex_Jurgen) March 10, 2021

Is genocide and internment camps universal values? https://t.co/f8IAB8eprT — Matthew D. Dempster (@dempstermd) March 10, 2021

Genocide is a universal value. https://t.co/fTcSJd9CbR — Dr. Kankokage (@kankokage) March 10, 2021

Who knew?

