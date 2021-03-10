https://www.theblaze.com/shows/glenn-tv/the-great-reset-americas-history

The canceling, the erasing, and digital book burning are proof we’re in the middle of a very dangerous time.

On the Wednesday night special this week, Glenn Beck exposes the communist roots of today’s cancel culture and pushes back on the Left’s lies that America was built on slavery. After President Trump introduced the 1776 Commission as a rebuttal to the anti-American 1619 Project, the Biden administration and the Left wasted no time trashing the report, calling it profane, racist, unhinged, and a “right-wing manifesto.”

Go behind the scenes with Glenn as he opens his history vault to reveal artifacts that tell the TRUTH of our nation’s founding and empowers Americans to stand against a mob determined to divide and destroy us.

