ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, and MSNBC ignored sexual misconduct allegations from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s sixth accuser on Tuesday.

“The alleged incident took place after the woman, a member of the governor’s Executive Chamber staff, had been summoned to the mansion to assist the governor with a work-related matter,” the Times-Union originally reported. Breitbart News reported the story shortly after it broke.

Throughout Tuesday, however, the mainstream media went dark on the allegations against Cuomo, who was a nearly nightly guest on his brother’s CNN show, Cuomo Prime Time.

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Show failed to report the Democrat governor’s nursing home and sexual scandals and “has yet to even mention Cuomo over the past 10 weeks since his controversies began in late January,” according to Fox News.

The revelation of non-coverage might not come as a shock to a former MSNBC producer, Ariana Pekary, who resigned in the summer of 2020, admitting, “Our viewers don’t really consider us the news. They come to us for comfort.” New York State Assembly Speaker Carl E. Heastie (D) called Andrew Cuomo’s allegations not comforting but “deeply disturbing” which “have no place whatsoever in government, the workplace or anywhere else.”

While MSNBC and CNN have not covered Cuomo’s 6th accuser, the unverified Steele Dossier did not stop them from reporting on the “Russia Hoax” investigations. MSNBC and the “most trusted name in news,” CNN, relentlessly covered the allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his 2018 confirmation.

When Cuomo’s allegations were covered, they were framed quite differently than Kavanaugh’s:

The Big Three television networks (ABC, NBC, and CBS) treated the sixth accusation against Andrew Cuomo similar to MSNBC and CNN, making five networks that blacked out coverage of breaking sexual harassment allegations. It is unknown why the networks made this decision.

Responding to the allegations last week, Cuomo said he has kissed hundreds of “women, men, [and] children… even legislators.”

