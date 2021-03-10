https://thehill.com/homenews/media/542519-meghan-markle-personally-complained-to-itv-about-piers-morgan-remarks-report

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, reportedly filed a formal complaint to the British broadcaster ITV concerning host Piers Morgan’s comments about her mental health in her and Prince Harry‘s recent bombshell interview with Oprah WinfreyOprah Gail WinfreyFormer Australian leader: Oprah interview strengthened argument to cut ties with monarchy Piers Morgan leaving ‘Good Morning Britain’ after Meghan-Harry controversy UK media regulator investigating Piers Morgan comments MORE.

On Monday’s episode of “Good Morning Britain,” Morgan had cast doubt on remarks from the duchess, born Meghan Markle Meghan MarkleFormer Australian leader: Oprah interview strengthened argument to cut ties with monarchy Piers Morgan leaving ‘Good Morning Britain’ after Meghan-Harry controversy UK media regulator investigating Piers Morgan comments MORE, on her having suicidal thoughts. Morgan was swiftly rebuked by medical experts, and tens of thousands of complains were filed against him.

CNN reported Wednesday, the day after it was announced that Morgan would be leaving “Good Morning Britain,” that the complaint from Meghan herself filed to ITV “concerned the impact Morgan’s comments could have on others and how it could degrade the seriousness of mental health issues.” The complaint allegedly did not apply to the personal nature of Morgan’s attacks.

“Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain,” the network said Tuesday. “ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

That development came just hours after the broadcaster stormed off the set of the show after being confronted by his co-host and weather presenter Alex Beresford about his comments.

Before the resignation, the United Kingdom media regulator Ofcom launched an investigation into the remarks, saying it had received 41,015 complaints about them by 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

After resigning, Morgan doubled down on his remarks on Wednesday, writing on Twitter, “On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions.”

On Tuesday, Buckingham Palace released its first official communication from the royal family after the interview.

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” the statement reads. “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members,” it adds.

