It’s a strange world we live in where the President of Mexico seems more willing to acknowledge the crisis at the U.S. border than our own president. On March 1, President AMLO said of Biden, “They see him as the migrant president, and so many feel they’re going to reach the United States.” He added, “We need to work together to regulate the flow, because this business can’t be tackled from one day to the next.”

As Allahpundit pointed out earlier today, we have the Biden administration border czar resorting to claiming in Spanish that our border is closed. Sure, Jan. Meanwhile, back in reality, the border is anything but closed. As Reuters points out, well-organized smugglers have been preparing for a boom in business since day one of the Biden administration.

One Mexican official familiar with migration developments, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said organized crime began changing its modus operandi “from the day Biden took office” and now exhibited “unprecedented” levels of sophistication. That includes briefing clients on the latest immigration rules, using technology to outfox authorities, and disguising smuggling operations as travel agencies, assessments showed… To ease their passage, smugglers advise Central American clients to register complaints with authorities saying they have been victims of extortion or, for young men, that they have faced death threats from street gangs, the assessments show. And, as in previous years, migrants are being told to bring along children to make it easier to apply for asylum.

In short, the smugglers are doing all they can to help these economic migrants game the U.S. immigration system. Instead of reacting to that like adults and admitting we have a problem, the Biden administration is focused on PR efforts, such as referring to this as a “challenge” rather than a crisis. The bad news for the administration is that news outlets aren’t buying it. Here’s a GMA report from today. Note the chyron on this story which reads “Crisis at the Border.”

Again the key point here is that this crisis didn’t exist 2 months ago. It’s happening now because the new administration announced to the world, and to the smugglers, that Biden was going to do things differently. We’re seeing this surge of minors now because the smugglers have convinced people the border is open for kids. And, unfortunately, they’re right.

We’re already setting records but this surge has only just begun. As the weather warms it’s very likely we’re going to see numbers of migrants at the border that make the current crisis look like the calm before the storm. But don’t hold your breath for AOC to start ranting about “concentration camps” anytime soon. People on the left only do that when there’s a Republican in the White House.

