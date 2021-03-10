http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/P97p5dTvKMY/

Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) did not hold back Wednesday in ripping H.R. 1, the so-called “For the People Act.” The House bill would radically change the United States’ voting system.

During FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Lee called the bill “rotten to the core.” He said it is as if the bill was “written in hell by the devil himself.”

“I disagree with every single word in H.R. 1, including the words ‘but,’ ‘and,’ and ‘the.’ Everything about this bill is rotten to the core. This is a bill as if written in hell by the devil himself,” Lee declared. “This takes all sorts of decisions the federal government has no business making. It takes them away from the states, makes them right here in Washington, D.C. by Congress, apparently in an effort to ensure an institutional revolutionary Democratic Party of sorts — one that can remain in power for many decades to come. It does this by taking away these decisions.”

“Elections in America have been conducted at the state and local level,” he continued. “They are completely flipping that principle on its head so that these things can be micromanaged from Washington. That’s wrong. That’s really wrong. It’s bad policy. As much as anything else, it’s wildly unconstitutional.”

