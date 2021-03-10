https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/military-agrees-keep-thousands-national-guard-troops-capitol-weeks-protect-democrats-afraid-american-people/

The Democrats are still frightened of the American people. Per their request, the military will keep thousands of National Guard troops at the US Capital for another ten weeks.

Forbes reported:

The Department of Defense on Tuesday agreed to keep thousands of National Guard troops stationed at the U.S. Capitol until late May, extending a posting that began after rioters overwhelmed law enforcement on Capitol Hill two months ago.

The problem for Democrats is when you blatantly flaunt election law and then institute policies that no one wants (e.g. money to Iran, bombing Syria, opening the southern border, putting children in cages, passing a massive spending bill that provides handouts to your friends and pays off your debts, etc), and then install a man as President who doesn’t know where he is and is led around like a geriatric patient, you get scared Americans will see through your corruption.

Democrats complained about a southern border wall but created a wall for themselves. They they demand the military guards it. But they won’t send the same troops to protect our country’s border!

This is the insanity and corruption of the left — Turning America into a banana republic.



