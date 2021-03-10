https://www.wnd.com/2021/03/milo-yiannopoulos-comes-ex-gay/

Establishment media have described Milo Yiannopoulos as a “right-wing provocateur,” and his appearances on college campuses sometimes have been accompanied by leftist rioting.

Many on the left apparently found it hard to comprehend a gay man supporting conservative views.

Now, Yiannopoulos had another paradox for them to ponder as he identifies himself as “ex-gay.”

In an interview with LifeSiteNews published Tuesday, he said he has experienced a transformation over time through his faith in Jesus Christ.

“Secular attempts at recovery from sin are either temporary or completely ineffective,” he said. “Salvation can only be achieved through devotion to Christ and the works of the Holy, Catholic and Apostolic Church.”

He said anyone who has “read me closely over the past decade must surely have seen this coming.”

“I wasn’t shy about dropping hints. In my New York Times-bestselling book ‘Dangerous’, I heavily hinted I might be ‘coming out’ as straight in the future. And in my recent stream-of-consciousness Telegram feed, I’ve been even more explicit — stomach-churningly so, if the comments under my ‘x days without sodomy’ posts are anything to go by,” Yiannopoulos said.

“I’ve always thought of myself as a Jack Bauer sort of figure — the guy who does the hideous, inexcusable things no one else can stomach, without which the Republic will fall. I know that means my name will always be cursed, and I’ll always be a scorned outsider, so the temptation is to throw out any consideration of living well or truthfully. But even Jack Bauer has to confront his maker sooner or later.”

Yiannopoulos said he “was never wholly at home in the gay lifestyle — Who is? Who could be? — and only leaned heavily into it in public because it drove liberals crazy to see a handsome, charismatic, intelligent gay man riotously celebrating conservative principles.”

He said he treats homosexuality “like an addiction.”

“You never stop being an alcoholic,” he said.

His life has changed slowly but dramatically.

“It feels as though a veil has been lifted in my house — like there’s something more real and honest going on than before. It’s been a gradual uncovering, rather than a dramatic reveal. Maybe that lack of theater or spectacle is a sign the gay impulses truly are receding?” Yiannopoulos said.

“The best metaphor I know is that of a flower blooming — of nature’s Epiphany — an image I know Caryll Houselander was fond of. I think it was Houselander who said, ‘Whatever is loving in man and whatever is lovable in man is Christ in man.’ I take this to mean that the more love and the less lust in us, the more we cease to obscure Christ and instead reveal Him, in whose image we are made.”

He said he still considers abortion “the pre-eminent moral horror of human history.”

He now supports “what the media calls ‘conversion therapy.'”

“It does work, albeit not for everybody,” he said.

“They say if you let one sin in, others will follow, and now I truly know what that means: As I’ve begun to resist sinful sexual urges, I’ve found myself drinking less, smoking less … you name it. I confess my weakness for designer shoes and handbags is yet to dissipate. But I am coming to realize, however slowly, that lust — per Augustine — is disordered desire for all sorts of things, not just NFL players.”

