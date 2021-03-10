https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/minnesota-judge-reinstates-third-degree-murder-charge-against-ex-officer?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A Minnesota judge on Thursday reinstated a charge of third-degree murder against ex-Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, now on trial for the death last year of George Floyd while in police custody.

The trial began Tuesday with jury selection. Chauvin already faced charges of second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter, according to CNN.

Chauvin has pleaded not guilty. Arguments are expected start March 29.

The decision by Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter Cahill to grant a motion to reinstate the charge was expected.

Floyd died in police custody May 25, 2020, sparking a summer of protests on police brutality against black males.

Chauvin was initially charged with third-degree murder in the days after Floyd’s death, but Cahill dismissed the count in October, saying it did not apply to the circumstances of this case. The state appealed that ruling and the Minnesota Court of Appeals ordered Cahill to reconsider the motion to reinstate the charge last week, CNN also reports.

