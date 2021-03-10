https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/mississippi-gov-reeves-says-we-need-limit-government-overreach-during?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said Thursday that government overreach needs to be limited during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We should do everything possible to limit government intervention at virtually all costs,” Reeves told “Just The News AM.” “The only exception to that is when we are trying to protect the integrity of our health care system.”

Reeves’ comments are in response to declining COVID-19 infections in Mississippi. He says the number or virus cases and patients in hospital beds “are plummeting in our state.” Reeves spoke hours before President Biden into law a $1.9 trillion COVID stimulus package that did not receive a single congressional Republican vote.

The governor said his state two months ago had roughly 1,450 patients in hospital beds, compared to 320 now.

Reeves said that his goal as governor was never to stop the transmission of the virus throughout his state, calling that an “unrealistic goal.”

“Our goal has always been to protect the integrity of our healthcare system such that if any Mississippian gets the virus and can get better with quality care and that they receive quality care,” he told show host Sophie Mann. “So we’re continuing to make decisions based upon data with a strong leaning towards freedom.”

