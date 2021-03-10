https://justthenews.com/government/state-houses/mississippi-governor-expected-sign-bill-restricting-transgender-sports?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Mississippi’s Republican Gov. Tate Reeves is expected to sign a bill Thursday that will ban transgender athletes from playing on women or girl’s sports teams.

The bill requires any public school or any public institution of higher learning to designate any athletic team based on biological sex.

“Athletic teams or sports designed for ‘females,’ ‘women’ or ‘girls’ shall not be open to students of the male sex,” the bill reads.

The Mississippi Senate passed the bill last month, and the House passed it last week, according to The Hill.

The bill should take effect after July 1.

“I will sign our bill to protect young girls from being forced to compete with biological males for athletic opportunities,” Reeves tweeted. “It’s crazy we have to address it, but the Biden E.O. forced the issue. Adults? That’s on them. But the push for kids to adopt transgenderism is just wrong.”

Reeve’s tweet referees to a recent executive order by President Biden that bans discrimination against individuals based on sex and gender identity.

The Human Rights Campaign, a group dedicated to LGBT advocacy, tweeted in response to the efforts in Mississippi: “We are witnessing a coordinated effort to limit and erase trans existence across the country.”

