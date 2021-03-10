https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/missouri-secretary-state-jay-ashcroft-declines-run-us-senate-trump-allies-coalesce-around-navy-seal-former-governor-eric-greitens/

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft today announced he will not be seeking to fill the open US Senate seat vacated by Senator Roy Blunt. This comes as President Donald Trump’s allies have coalesced around former missouri Governor Eric Greitens, urging him to run.

Jay Ashcroft released the following statement:

“After intense, prayerful considerations we have decided to remain devoted to the work Missouri voters have entrusted to me as secretary of state,” he said in a statement. “Our hearts are in Missouri and we cherish the opportunity to continue raising our family here. Service to Missourians is a profound privilege in which we intend to persist and honor in every respect.”

Jay Ashcroft’s Statement on How Best To Serve Missourians. pic.twitter.com/omiqs64Aw8 — Jay Ashcroft (@JayAshcroftMO) March 10, 2021

TRENDING: Please Help The Gateway Pundit Continue to Give You the TRUTH, Uncensored — Join Our Subscription Program

Eric Greitens has appeared on Missouri radio, Newsmax, Steve Bannon’s War Room, and Seb Gorka’s radio show in the last 48 hours, and said that he is motivated by the tremendous support from grassroots voters across the state of Missouri.

He said voters will support candidates who are “willing to stand up, especially stand up against the lunacy that we’re seeing out of the left.”

Eric Greitens has emerged as one of the most prominent defenders of the President over the last several months.

Running in a Republican primary in the coming election cycle requires candidates to have substantial Trump bonafides, and establishment politicians are realizing the political landscape continues to change under President Trump. President Trump won Missouri by 57% in 2020 and 56% in 2016.

All eyes are on Greitens to possibly jump into the race.

Eric told The Gateway Pundit he is scheduled to appear on Newsmax again this evening in the 5:00 Central hour.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

