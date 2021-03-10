https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/03/10/mmfa-deputy-rapid-response-director-isnt-about-to-let-tucker-carlson-get-away-with-citing-the-mfing-babylon-bee-video/

Dear God. When will Tucker Carlson’s relentless crusade against the media end?

As if it weren’t bad enough that he callously used Taylor Lorenz’s New York Times headshot in a segment about Taylor Lorenz, Carlson had the gall — the absolute gall! — to quote from a Babylon Bee piece on his Fox News show!

Media Matters deputy rapid response director Andrew Lawrence was on the case:

this dude just cited the mfing babylon bee pic.twitter.com/M2b32xzzyP — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) March 10, 2021

Yeah, can you believe that dude just cited the mfing babylon bee in a segment about humor and satire being most effective when it’s based on reality?

“it’s funny because it’s completely real” — Beel (@tomservo10) March 10, 2021

Omg- it literally says “Satire Site” underneath and he still says “it’s absolutely real.” I have nothing. I think my brain just blew up. https://t.co/oad8EV7EG0 — DebbieM *Biden/Harris and the Senate/House!* (@MauteDebbie) March 10, 2021

The nerve.

“one of the places you can still find humor….” — Wittorical (@Wittorical) March 10, 2021

Not sure what the issue is here. He starts with “one of the last places you can find humor is the babylon bee.”. — Joe Gibson (@Joegibson103) March 10, 2021

“one of the few places you can still find comedy” obviously he knows it’s a parody site https://t.co/IsnqBKfdMW — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) March 10, 2021

Indeed, and clarified that it is humor. The point is, The Babylon Bee’s articles are so funny because they are so rooted in truth. The best examples are when their satirical headlines become actual headlines, and it’s happening more and more often. — Brady Gray (@Brady_Gray) March 10, 2021

For an outfit whose job it is to understand the media, Media Matters sure sucks at understanding the media.

did you even listen to what you posted? — Midwest Bias R.T. (R) FIRE ZAC TAYLOR (@MidwestBias21) March 10, 2021

We’re gonna have to go with no. To both of those questions.

Being so woke that you don’t realize when you’re being mocked is PEAK wokeness. https://t.co/57VT965ZDe — KJ Andrews (@kj_andrews) March 10, 2021

Andrew you stupid idiot https://t.co/RNXc71EbJG — Darius Valkanas (@jakemiller85) March 10, 2021

Media Matters strikes out again — 80s Vikings (@VikesFanRVA) March 10, 2021

Oh well. At least they’re used to it!

