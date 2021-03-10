https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/more-90-montana-legislators-sign-letter-opposing-cancellation-keystone-xl?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Dozens of Montana state legislators signed onto a letter to President Biden and the state’s congressional delegation, expressing opposition to the cancellation of the Keystone XL Pipeline project.

President Biden revoked a permit for the pipeline on the first day of his term.

In the letter to the president, Sen. Jon Tester, Sen. Steve Daines and Rep. Matt Rosendale, the more than 90 lawmakers said the pipeline would add to state revenue and be a source of jobs.

“At around $80 million a year in tax revenue, Montana would be able to sit comfortably knowing we had another consistent source of income,” the letter said. “This money would be used to help keep our economy running strong and allow funding to be put into rural school systems that are in desperate need.

“The Keystone XL Pipeline was slated to bring hundreds of good-paying jobs to rural Montana and help workers put food on their table for their young families. The shutdown of the pipeline ultimately hurts those most vulnerable. The pipeline was doing more than creating jobs and revenue for Montana, it was bringing life back into these small towns that had otherwise been forgotten,” the letter stated.

