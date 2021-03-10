https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/much-younger-female-aide-says-cuomo-reached-blouse-fondled-executive-mansion/

Another woman has come forward and accused embattled New York Governor Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment.

A “much younger” female aide said Governor Cuomo aggressively groped her at the executive mansion late last year.

The unidentified female aide said Cuomo put his hand under her blouse and fondled her.

The woman told one of her female supervisors about the encounter with Cuomo at the executive mansion as well as other incidents of sexual harassment.

The Times Union reported:

A female aide to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo alleges he aggressively groped her in a sexually charged manner after she had been summoned to the Executive Mansion late last year, according to a person with direct knowledge of the woman’s claims. The staff member, whose identity is being withheld by the Times Union, had been called to the mansion under the apparent pretext of having her assist the governor with a minor technical issue involving his mobile phone. They were alone in Cuomo’s private residence on the second floor when he closed the door and allegedly reached under her blouse and began to fondle her, according to the source. The person, who is not authorized to comment publicly, said the woman — who is much younger than Cuomo — told the governor to stop. Her broader allegations include that he frequently engaged in flirtatious behavior with her, and that it was not the only time that he had touched her.

Cuomo issued a denial in a statement to the Times Union: “As I said yesterday, I have never done anything like this. The details of this report are gut-wrenching. I am not going to speak to the specifics of this or any other allegation given the ongoing review, but I am confident in the result of the attorney general’s report.”

Cuomo refuses to resign after more than a half dozen women have accused him of sexually inappropriate behavior.

New York’s Democrat Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie on Sunday both called on Governor Cuomo to resign.

Defiant Cuomo is refusing to resign, calling demands for him to step down by New York politicians “anti-democratic.”

“We have allegations about sexual harassment, a toxic work environment, the loss of credibility surrounding the Covid-18 nursing home data and questions about the construction of a major infrastructure project,” Stewart-Cousins said in a statement. “For the good of the state Governor Cuomo must resign.”

