Over the past several days, Mumford & Sons banjoist Winston Marshall has had a lot of time to think about the horrible, inexcusable sin he has committed, and he’s taking some time away from the band as a result:

Here’s what Marshall said, in case you missed it:

In the since-deleted tweet — in fact, Marshall has deleted all of the tweets on his account, leaving only his new apology — Marshall congratulated Ngo on the publications of Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy. “Finally had the time to read your important book. You’re a brave man,” Marshall tweeted at Ngo, a conservative journalist who came to prominence for his reporting of the Antifa protests in Portland.

Thou shalt not speak positively about Andy Ngo. That’s in the Ten Celebrity Commandments, right?

Marshall has angered the Woke Gods, and for that he must pay. And so, despite the fact that he did nothing wrong except compliment Andy Ngo, he is doing penance:

He offended some strangers on Twitter who don’t like Andy Ngo because Andy Ngo doesn’t like Antifa. And now he needs to examine his blindspots.

So what if his endorsements have the potential to be viewed as approvals of hateful, divisive behavior? Literally any endorsement could potentially be viewed that way if someone decides that you like something or someone problematic, regardless of what it is. You can spend your life apologizing for having opinions, or you can stand behind those opinions.

Winston Marshall wasn’t endorsing violence. He wasn’t endorsing hatred or bigotry or terrorism.

He was saying nice things about Andy Ngo and Andy Ngo’s book. That was it.

Apologizing to the mob never helps. It never works. It just makes them more powerful.

If Winston Marshall should apologize for anything, it’s for apologizing at all.

In any event:

