https://www.theblaze.com/news/mumford-sons-winston-marshall-time-away-from-band-ngo-book

Winston Marshall, the banjoist and lead guitarist for Mumford & Sons, announced on Twitter that he’s “taking time away” from the Grammy award-winning band in order to “examine” his “blindspots” after congratulating journalist Andy Ngo on his new book, “Unmasked.”

Social media came out in full force against Marshall after his remarks to Ngo, with many people suggesting the musician should be canceled for being a “Nazi.”

What are the details?

Marshall tweeted Tuesday night that he is taking a break from the band.

He wrote, “Over the past few days I have come to better understand the pain caused by the book I endorsed. I have offended not only a lot of people I don’t know, but also those closest to me, including my bandmates and for that I am truly sorry. As a result of my actions I am taking some time away from the band to examine my blindspots.”

“For now, please know that I realize how my endorsements have the potential to be viewed as approvals of hateful, divisive behavior,” the tweet added. “I apologize, as this was not at all my intention.”

In a since-deleted tweet, Marshall praised Ngo for what he said was a courageous book. Ngo said the book’s intent was to take its reader “inside ANTIFA’s radical plan to destroy democracy.”

“Finally had the time to read your important book,” Marshall wrote at the time. “You’re a brave man.”

He deleted the tweet, according to the outlet, after being subject to backlash and “intense mockery” of the band.

What else?

The band took flak in 2018 after inviting author and clinical psychologist Jordan Peterson to visit their London-based studios. A photo of Peterson and the band quickly went viral, sparking anger from across the far reaches of social media.

At the time, Marshall responded, “I don’t think that having a photograph with someone means you agree with everything they say. Primarily I’m interested in his psychological stuff, which I find very interesting.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

