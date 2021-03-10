https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/10/name-names-pasadena-cancels-covid-19-clinic-after-hollywood-and-media-types-jumped-the-line/

The City of Pasadena was forced to cancel a “Covid-19 vaccination clinic for senior citizens, grocery store employees and other essential workers after hundreds of people who were not eligible for the shots signed up for appointments”:

You mean that “people who worked in the news media and in Hollywood, including at production companies, streaming TV services, news outlets and on the sets of soap operas” aren’t considered essential workers?

A Los Angeles Times reporter blew the whistle on the line-jumpers after receiving a link to sign up for the clinic:

They’re blaming the technology for the error:

Or, maybe, California is just a poorly run state and this is the result of years of Dem rule?

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...