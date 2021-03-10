https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/10/name-names-pasadena-cancels-covid-19-clinic-after-hollywood-and-media-types-jumped-the-line/

The City of Pasadena was forced to cancel a “Covid-19 vaccination clinic for senior citizens, grocery store employees and other essential workers after hundreds of people who were not eligible for the shots signed up for appointments”:

Pasadena officials canceled a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for senior citizens, grocery store employees and other essential workers after hundreds of people who were not eligible for the shots signed up for appointments.https://t.co/bW25kD5yjx — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) March 9, 2021

You mean that “people who worked in the news media and in Hollywood, including at production companies, streaming TV services, news outlets and on the sets of soap operas” aren’t considered essential workers?

Many of the appointments were booked by people who worked in the news media and in Hollywood, including at production companies, streaming TV services, news outlets and on the sets of soap operas.https://t.co/bW25kD5yjx — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) March 9, 2021

A Los Angeles Times reporter blew the whistle on the line-jumpers after receiving a link to sign up for the clinic:

On Monday, a Los Angeles Times reporter who had received a link to sign up for an appointment called the city. Officials opened the registration system and saw that hundreds of people with jobs in Hollywood and the news media had claimed available slots.https://t.co/bW25kD5yjx — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) March 9, 2021

They’re blaming the technology for the error:

Local officials have complained that the state’s technology for making and managing vaccine appointments is flawed, and does not allow them to easily reserve vaccine appointments for people in communities where infection rates are high and vaccination rates are low. — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) March 9, 2021

Or, maybe, California is just a poorly run state and this is the result of years of Dem rule?

The problems in Pasadena mirrored a situation in L.A. County in which registration codes meant to reserve vaccination appointments for residents of communities hit hard by COVID-19 wound up in the hands of more privileged Angelenos. https://t.co/6WAvBhTVUM — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) March 9, 2021

***

