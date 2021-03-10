https://thehill.com/homenews/media/542615-nyt-criticizes-tucker-carlson-for-attacking-journalist

The New York Times on Wednesday criticized Fox News host Tucker CarlsonTucker CarlsonThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Lawmakers face Capitol threat as senators line up votes for relief bill Tucker Carlson bashes CNN, claims it’s ‘more destructive’ than QAnon Former Trump officials eye bids for political office MORE for what it called a “calculated and cruel” attack on one of its journalists during a segment on his show Tuesday night.

“In a now familiar move, Tucker Carlson opened his show last night by attacking a journalist,” the Times said in a statement released Wednesday evening.

“It was a calculated and cruel tactic, which he often deploys to unleash a wave of harassment and vitriol at his intended target. Taylor Lorenz is a talented New York Times journalist doing timely and essential reporting. Journalists should be able to do their jobs without facing harassment,” the Times continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carlson had criticized Lorenz, an internet culture reporter who formerly worked at The Hill, during his show on Tuesday night after she expressed frustration with targeted harassment she said she has faced in recent months.

The Times in its criticism of Carlson suggested the Fox News host’s actions were intended to lead to more abuse of Lorenz.

In a tweet, it noted a Washington Post report detailing instances of journalists being targeted or facing threats or harassment after Carlson has highlighted and criticized their work on his show.

Fox News did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Times’s statement.

Carlson had criticized Lorenz for a tweet she sent on International Women’s Day that said people in honoring the day should consider supporting women who endure online harassment.

Lorenz has tweeted about abuse she has received on Twitter, a point she made in the tweet that Carlson criticized.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s not an exaggeration to say that the harassment and smear campaign I’ve had to endure over the past year has destroyed my life,” she wrote. “No one should have to go through this. If you know anyone dealing with harassment/abuse please support them, never downplay it, or tell them to ignore it or ask them to rebut baseless attacks on your podcast for clicks. Using someone else’s deep pain and suffering for clicks/listens is offensive, gross and cruel.”

Carlson mocked Lorenz’s claim, saying, “You’d think Taylor Lorenz would be grateful for the remarkable luck that she’s had” in the media industry.

“You thought female Uyghurs had it bad,” Carlson said. “You haven’t talked to Taylor Lorenz.”

Lorenz tweeted about Carlson’s short segment on Wednesday, taking issue with his decision to say her full name on the air multiple times and display a photo from her private Instagram for his viewers. She said Carlson’s actions were intended to get his followers online to heap abuse on her.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

