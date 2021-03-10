https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/10/pathetic-spin-anybody-buying-one-of-the-reasons-jen-psaki-says-theres-a-migrant-surge-at-the-border/

A couple of days before Joe Biden took office in January, a migrant CNN interviewed in a northbound caravan told the reporter that the soon-to-be president had given them 100 days to get to the U.S. It’s clear that Biden and the Democrats’ rhetoric about granting legal status to anybody who can enter the country during this administration has caused the massive increase in those seeking entry at the southern border:

But that hasn’t stopped White House press secretary Jen Psaki from claiming that the massive increase in the number of people headed to the U.S. border is because of people fleeing prosecution, but also hurricanes last fall:

Hurricanes are part of the reason for the huge increase in numbers?

Psaki certainly isn’t about to admit that Biden’s rhetoric before the election had anything to do with it.

