English broadcaster and television personality, Piers Morgan, is not backing down from his critics after his comments about the Meghan-Harry interview with Oprah Winfrey on “Good Morning Britain” triggered outrage and led him to quit the show.

“Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on,” was his response to the backlash over his opinion against the former British royals.

In a series of tweets, Morgan stood by his comments and slammed how his critics are trying to silence him for his opinion — which does not agree with theirs.

Piers Morgan believes he’s being silenced after complaining to his 7.7 million Twitter followers, on the TV show he hosts every morning, and in his column for the Daily Mail. https://t.co/Bev3h1byDg — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) March 8, 2021

“On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview,” the veteran TV personality wrote. “I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions.”

Morgan blasts “cancel culture” — they’ll be disappointed when I re-emerge

He also made reference to the famous remark of iconic British prime minister Winston Churchill about freedom of speech as he doubled down on his detractors for “wanting me fired for expressing my opinion.”

“Some people’s idea of free speech is that they are free to say what they like, but if anyone says anything back, that is an outrage,” the Churchill quote read.

On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions. pic.twitter.com/bv6zpz4Roe — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 10, 2021

In his succeeding posts on social media, Morgan, also shun “cancel culture” — and how it seeks to shut down anything that doesn’t conform with a set of preferred opinions like his thoughts on what he described as a “nauseating Oprah whine-athon” of Harry and Meghan on public television.

Sssshhhh….or some other halfwits may also fail to get my joke. https://t.co/a0Y52ZIEYv — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 8, 2021

Lots of people on here want me fired for expressing my opinion on the Pinocchio Princess. If you want to join them, there are various petitions still doing the rounds from the last few times you’ve all tried, and failed, to have me fired for saying what I think. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 8, 2021

‘They’ve trashed everything the Queen has worked so hard for and we’re supposed to believe they’re compassionate?’ ‘They felt they were trashed and lied about.’@piersmorgan and @susannareid100 discuss Harry and Meghan’s explosive Oprah interview. pic.twitter.com/gI6QfbTfA0 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 8, 2021

On Wednesday morning, Sky News quoted Morgan as saying: “I don’t believe almost anything that comes out of her mouth, and I think the damage she’s done to the British monarchy and to the Queen at a time when Prince Philip is lying in hospital is enormous and frankly contemptible.”

“If I have to fall on my sword for expressing an honestly-held opinion about Meghan Markle and that diatribe of bilge that she came out with in that interview, so be it. … I think it’s fair to say, although the woke crowd will think that they’ve cancelled me, I think they will be rather disappointed when I re-emerge,” he added.

Meghan releases scathing allegations about the Royal Family

On Sunday, Meghan and Harry — who both officially stepped down as working members of the royal family — made a 2-hour bombshell interview with Oprah were the couple made damaging claims against the British monarchy from accusations of “racism,” to saying a royal family member expressed concerns over the color of their son’s skin, to Markle claiming to have been barred from seeking treatment for her suicidal thoughts.

Morgan said on television that he “didn’t believe a word” from Meghan during the interview.

“I could see the way it is already playing in America and around the world. This is a caricature, a portrait of our monarchy and Royal Family which I think is contemptible. … Okay. Let’s have the names. Who did she go to? What did they say to you? I’m sorry; I don’t believe a word she says, Meghan Markle. I wouldn’t believe it if she read me the weather report,” Morgan said.

“Two hours of disingenuous, horrible, one-sided, self-serving, delusional clap-trap!” — @PiersMorgan BLASTS Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview: “Utterly ridiculous from start to finish.” pic.twitter.com/tIpCcyiYiw — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) March 8, 2021

Following the Morgan incident, news broke that Markle filed a complaint with ITV, which produces “Good Morning Britain,” following Morgan’s comments.

“Meghan Markle filed a formal complaint with British broadcaster ITV, after a presenter criticised her claims against the royal family and later quit. … Britain’s domestic Press Association news agency said it understood Meghan formally complained to ITV before he resigned, confirming a report in the Daily Telegraph newspaper. The complaint focused on how his remarks may affect those trying to deal with their own mental health problems, it added,” Barrons reported

Meanwhile, as critics poured in, more conservatives have also aired their sentiment about the Oprah interview that cost CBS at least $7 million to air.

After the Queen at last sacked them from the royal family, Harry and Meghan declared: “We can all live a life of service.” Or, if you’re ligging off your flagging royal status, you can replace your life of service with a shameless pursuit of undeserved wealth and fatuous fame. — Kevin O’Sullivan (@TVKev) February 19, 2021

Petty, jealous and vindictive – Harry and Meghan take another bitter swipe at the Queen. What happened to kindness? The Queen has been kind and generous. Is this how they repay her kindness? https://t.co/eQgAzSblhN pic.twitter.com/EBLAKIKBtV — 𝓐𝓵𝓵 𝓣𝓱𝓲𝓷𝓰𝓼 𝓡𝓸𝔂𝓪𝓵 👸🏽🌟✨ (@things_royal) February 19, 2021

The Queen responds to allegations made by Meghan-Harry

The Buckingham Palace already issued a statement on behalf of the 94-year-old Queen Elizabeth.

BREAKING: Buckingham Palace releases statement on behalf of Queen Elizabeth following Prince Harry and Meghan’s interview, saying, “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.” https://t.co/6k5NR1em41 pic.twitter.com/TCekWLqQau — ABC News (@ABC) March 9, 2021

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” the statement wrote.

“The issues raced, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately” — stressing that “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

