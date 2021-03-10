https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/piers-morgan-the-woke-crowd-will-be-disappointed-you-cant-cancel-me/

WARNING: This clip contains flash photography. Former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan says ‘I believe in freedom of speech’ as he defends comments he made about Meghan. He adds ‘the damage she has done to the monarchy is enormous’. Read more: https://t.co/7KuIYPQaUl pic.twitter.com/jHZ89Ilal4 — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 10, 2021

Morgan spoke to reporters Wednesday in London after walking out of the show amid the ongoing blow-up over his scathing commentary. He called the situation a matter of freedom of speech and said people are free to believe Markle’s bombshell allegations, but “I don’t believe almost anything that comes out of her mouth.”

“I think the damage she’s done to the British monarchy and to the Queen at a time when Prince Philip is lying in hospital is enormous and frankly contemptible,” Morgan said. “If I have to fall on my sword for expressing an honestly-held opinion about Meghan Markle and that diatribe of bilge that she came out within that interview, so be it.”

“I think it’s fair to say, although the woke crowd will think that they’ve cancelled me, I think they will be rather disappointed when I re-emerge,” Morgan said.

On Wednesday, Morgan said that he “still” does not believe Meghan.

“I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t [believe her],” Morgan tweeted. “If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions.”

