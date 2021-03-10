https://thehill.com/homenews/house/542549-plaskett-slams-gop-rep-for-alleging-black-lives-matter-doesnt-like-the-old

Del. Stacey PlaskettStacey PlaskettThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by The AIDS Institute – Ahead: One-shot vax, easing restrictions, fiscal help Plaskett makes history for Virgin Islands after role in impeachment Stacey Plaskett jabs Cruz over Cancun getaway MORE (D-Virgin Islands) on Wednesday blasted Rep. Glenn Grothman Glenn S. GrothmanHouse Oversight requests Secret Service briefing on threats of extremist violence in wake of Capitol riot Republicans press FBI for briefing on efforts by Chinese government operatives to gain influence with lawmakers House Republicans who didn’t sign onto the Texas lawsuit MORE (R-Wis.) for saying on the House floor that Black Lives Matter “doesn’t like the old-fashioned family” and called for his remarks to be stricken from the record.

During debate on Democrats’ sweeping $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, Grothman took aim at what he says is a marriage penalty in the expansion of the earned income tax credit, pointing to the Black Lives Matter movement while making his case against the bill.

“First, one of the things that hasn’t been mentioned, the increase in the earned income tax credit for single people has a marriage penalty in it. I bring it up because I know the strength that Black Lives Matter had in this last election. I know it’s a group that doesn’t like the old-fashioned family — disturbed that we have another program here in which we’re increasing the marriage penalty,” he said on the floor.

“Second thing, we have loan forgiveness on farms based on ethnicity,” he went on. “OK. Some people are going to get forgiveness. Some people aren’t. I think that’s incredibly divisive. I think we started out with a divisive inaugural speech right off the bat. And to go down this route is only going to create divisiveness in America.”

Plaskett shot back at the Wisconsin Republican’s comments, noting the discrimination and hurdles the Black community has faced in the past and slamming Grothman for alleging supporters of Black Lives Matter aren’t supportive of families.

“I hope my colleague from Wisconsin will not leave at this time, as he’s talked about Black Lives Matter. How dare you, how dare you say that Black Lives Matter, Black people do not understand old-fashioned families despite some of the issues, some of the things that you have put forward that I’ve heard out of your mouth in the Oversight Committee, in your own district,” she said.

“We have been able to keep our families alive for over 400 years, and the assault on our families to not have Black lives or not even have Black families. How dare you say that we are not interested in families in the Black community. That is outrageous that should be stricken down.”

#BlackLivesMatter and I had to let my Colleague from Wisconsin know that in so many words today. #HowDareYou #VIStrong pic.twitter.com/aKNVZoLGqJ — Rep. Stacey Plaskett (@StaceyPlaskett) March 10, 2021

Plaskett added that while she had come to the floor to express her support for the legislation, she felt it was important to address the remarks. She went on to advocate for the aid package, stating that she feels it will be beneficial to Americans regardless of race.

“I was going to talk about the American Rescue Plan, we know that this is going to provide relief to not only Black lives, Black Americans, but all Americans that we are interested in children and in their welfare and at this time I yield back,” she said.

The legislation is expected to pass along party lines on Wednesday.

