Americans are concerned about President Joe Biden’s ability to do the job of Commander-in-Chief as POTUS nears seven weeks in office without holding a solo conference with the media.

Rasmussen released data Tuesday from polling conducted March 4 and 7 concerning Biden’s lack of transparency.

“More than six weeks since his inauguration, President Biden still hasn’t held his first White House press conference, and half of voters are worried about his ability to do the job,” Rasmussen Reports found.

The survey found that 52% of Americans were concerned about Biden’s lack of access to the press, with 37% percent identifying as “very concerned”:

A new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 52% of Likely U.S. Voters say they are concerned that Biden has not held a press conference, including 37% who are Very Concerned. Twenty-four percent (24%) say they’re Not Very Concerned and 22% are Not At All Concerned.

Biden’s lack of transparency has even been noted by left-wing politicos. CNN’s media critic Brian Stelter recently highlighted Biden’s lack of press conferences and encouraged reporters to continue their push for increased access to the president.

“There are many ways to measure an American president’s accessibility. One way is by counting press conferences. Right now, by that count, President Biden looks invisible,” he wrote in his newsletter.

“In my view, reporters are right to be pushing for more Q&A access, and they shouldn’t let up the pressure,” added Stelter. “Biden should use the press conference setting to tell the public about what he’s doing…”

Stelter also highlighted criticism of Biden from CNN White House reporter Kevin Liptak.

“As we await word on when President Biden will hold his first solo press conference, an analysis of the past 100 years shows he is behind his 15 most recent predecessors, who all held a solo press conference within 33 days of taking office,” Liptak said.

“While he has taken questions from reporters on a few occasions, including during sprays and a more formal Q&A session following an event in January, he has not held a formal press conference,” noted the White House reporter. “That includes both a solo press conference or a 2+2 news conference during his two virtual ‘bilateral’ meetings with the leaders of Canada and Mexico.”

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has stated that Biden will soon hold a solo press conference, but has refused to name a date.

“We look forward to holding a full formal press conference, but in the meantime the President takes questions from the reporters covering the White House regularly, including this morning,” Psaki told Stelter. “And his focus day in and day out is on getting the pandemic under control and putting people back to work. That’s what people elected him to do.”

