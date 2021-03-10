https://thefederalist.com/2021/03/10/poll-letting-transgender-athletes-compete-in-womens-sports-is-an-unpopular-fringe-viewpoint/

A new poll out Wednesday by Politico and Morning Consult shows President Joe Biden’s day one executive order effectively eliminating girls’ sports with the mandated inclusion of transgender athletes is deeply unpopular.

According to the survey of 1,990 registered voters conducted March 6-8, 53 percent of respondents support a ban on transgender athletes competing in women’s sports. Only a third of those surveyed were opposed. Such bans under Biden’s executive order forfeit institutions of any federal funding.

A deeper dive into the data further erodes the idea that the radical proposal to impose biological males into women’s sports is mainstream, and suggests it stems from corporate outlets becoming exhaustively woke.

Among the subgroups surveyed including men, women, Republicans, Democrats, Independents, Gen Z, Millennials, and Baby Boomers, only a majority of Democrats and Gen Z participants reported they were opposed to a ban on transgender athletes in women’s sports. And even those groups fell within the survey’s 2 percent margin of error.

Millennials, on the other hand, were found closer to sharing Republicans’ views on the issue – who remained most supportive of a transgender sports ban – even more than the Baby Boomers. Fifty-six percent of Millennials supported a ban as opposed to 28 percent who were against it. Among Baby Boomers, 50 percent said they supported a ban, whereas 32 percent were opposed.

Support for a ban on biological males in women’s sports might have been far higher had the question framing been tilted to reflect the scientific reality that acknowledges the physical advantages men have over women.

Here’s the question respondents were asked:

As you may know, Mississippi is moving towards banning transgender athletes from participating on women’s sports teams at the state’s high schools and universities. Based on what you know, do you oppose banning transgender athletes from competing on women’s sports teams?

Biden signed the anti-science executive order to require schools to include males in women’s sports as one of his first moves in an administration, signaling an aggressive embrace of the left’s exhaustive wokeism to take over the Democratic Party.

Former President Donald Trump railed against his successor’s executive order on transgender athletes in his first post-presidential appearance on the stage of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) last month.

“A lot of new records are being broken in women’s sports. Hate to say that ladies,” Trump said in Orlando, Florida. “Young girls and women are in sets that they are now being forced to compete against those who are biological males. It’s not good for women. It’s not good for women’s sports.”

Florida Republican Congressman Greg Steube re-introduced his legislation, the “Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act” to undermine Biden’s unilateral erasure of girls’ sports the day after the White House executive order.

“By forcing biological female athletes to compete against biological male athletes in competitive sports, we are taking away women’s opportunities on and off the field,” Steube said.

