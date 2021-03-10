http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/dxW6vKxFxBM/

A majority of American voters are concerned President Joe Biden has yet to hold a press conference as he reaches day 50 of his presidency, a Rasmussen Reports survey released Tuesday found.

“How concerned are you that President Biden has not held a press conference?” the survey asked.

Fifty-two percent of likely voters expressed concern. Of those, 37 percent said they are “very” concerned. About a quarter, or 24 percent, of respondents, said they are “not very” concerned, followed by 22 percent who said they are “not at all” concerned.

A majority of Republicans and independent voters, 68 percent and 56 percent, respectively, indicated concerned. Notably, only 32 percent of Democrats said they are concerned by Biden’s lack of holding press conferences, compared to the 64 percent of Democrats who are not concerned.

The survey also asked respondents to rate their confidence in Biden’s physical and mental ability to carry out the job of being President of the United States. Half said they were either “not very” confident or “not at all” confident, although that opinion is sharply divided on party lines.

Democrats remain overwhelmingly confident in Biden’s ability, 82 percent, compared to the Republicans’ 18 percent. Independents also seem hesitant, with 42 percent expressing confidence compared to 55 percent who indicated otherwise.

The survey, taken on March 4 and 7, 2021, among 1,000 likely U.S. voters, has a margin of error of +/- 3 percent.

Wednesday marked Biden’s 50th day without holding a formal press conference. He has already broken a 100-year for not holding a solo press conference, as pundits observed last week:

.@Kevinliptakcnn notes that an analysis of the past 100 years shows President Biden’s 15 most recent predecessors all held a formal solo press conference within 33 days of taking office. Biden has not and it’s day 42. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 3, 2021

While White House press secretary Jen Psaki has said Biden will likely hold a press conference “before the end of the month,” she did not promise that Biden will make recurring formal appearances.

“He has done about 40 Q&A’s since he took office, but in terms of a formal press conference, which I understand there’s a big focus on, yes we will have one before the end of the month,” she told reporters this week.

“What does it mean going forward? Will we see more of President Biden specifically?” the reporter followed.

“More than 40 Q&A’s in the last month?” Psaki asked.

“Where he will be submitted to more extensive questions, follow-ups, the kind of things we’re doing today. Will we see him regularly?” the reporter pressed.

“I don’t know that you’ll see him more than 40 times a month, but I’ll have to tell — I’m happy to ask him that question,” Psaki said, effectively dodging the inquiry:

