During a White House event this week, President Joe Biden struggled to name both his defense secretary and the Pentagon, instead calling Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin “the guy who runs that outfit over there.”

“I want to thank the sec … the, the, ah, former general. I keep calling him general, but my, my — the guy who runs that outfit over there,” Biden said.

A video clip of Biden’s blunder has gone viral, with critics calling it evidence of the president’s cognitive “decline,” while others, such as fact-checking site Snopes, suggest the 78-year-old commander in chief may just have gotten “stuck doing an extended ‘folksy’ ad lib after initially tripping over his words.”

On the latest episode of “The Rubin Report,” BlazeTV host Dave Rubin talked about Biden’s most recent gaffe, as well as a new Don Lemon clip from CNN that is the epitome of “embarrassing journalism,” how deep the New York Times will dig for dirt on Republican Sen. Josh Hawley (Mo.), and a case of insane shoplifting caught on camera in San Francisco.

