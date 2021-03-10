http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/RwqtOTnKYd4/

President Joe Biden has not held a press conference in the first 50 days of his presidency, taking longer to do so than the last two presidents combined.

Wednesday, March 10, marks Biden’s 50th day in office, but he has yet to hold a single press conference, prompting critics to question his administration’s self-professed commitment to transparency.

“Instead of taking questions and speaking directly to the American people, Joe Biden is hiding in the basement waiting for direction from his liberal handlers,” the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) said in a statement, asking what Biden’s “liberal handlers” are so “afraid” of and providing brief stats on Biden going so long without holding a formal press conference.

Per the NRSC:

Biden has taken longer to hold his first press conference than the previous 2 presidents COMBINED and 8 of the past 15 presidents COMBINED.

Biden is the first president in at least 100 years to not hold a press conference 49 days into their term.

If Biden’s handlers ever let him address a joint session of Congress, it will be the latest joint session address in decades.

Biden ignored questions from reporters this week during a visit to a small business as his staffers thanked the press and urged them to quickly leave:

Last week, Biden broke the 100-year record for not holding a press conference in the early days of his presidency:

.@Kevinliptakcnn notes that an analysis of the past 100 years shows President Biden’s 15 most recent predecessors all held a formal solo press conference within 33 days of taking office. Biden has not and it’s day 42. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 3, 2021

A Rasmussen Reports survey released Tuesday found that a majority of voters, 52 percent, are concerned the president has yet to hold a formal press conference.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden will likely hold a press conference “before the end of the month,” although she has not been able to promise that the American people will see him regularly.

