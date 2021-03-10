https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/10/president-biden-once-again-gives-his-sign-language-interpreter-an-impossible-task/
As Twitchy reported, the $1.9 trillion “COVID relief bill” has been passed by Congress, but President Biden won’t sign it until a ceremony on Friday — the Washington Post hasn’t yet reported on how many will die of the coronavirus during the needless delay, though.
Biden spoke after the passage of the bill, and maybe Tom Elliott will get fact-checked again by Snopes for posting another video of Biden fumbling for words.
Absolutely pic.twitter.com/1bdLMKeUtV
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 10, 2021
I never agreed more with any other statement.
— David Gonzales (@weirdfishmedia) March 10, 2021
I couldn’t have said it better myself
— Todd Nelson (@Urmomthnksimhot) March 10, 2021
Could you have said it better? I think not.
— N Calisto (@NordicCalisto) March 10, 2021
It’s just a stutter.
— DRSUES (@DRSUES13) March 10, 2021
Yes, it’s that childhood stutter that never came up once during the eight years Biden was vice president.
Jesus
— Space Force 2030 🚀 (@SpaceForce2030) March 10, 2021
😬😬😬 Disturbing
— 🇦🇪 Mona מונה (@UAEmotion) March 10, 2021
What the hell was that?
— James Wahoo (@RichmondWahoo) March 10, 2021
Gobbledygook per usual
— Una Paloma 🇺🇸 (@Una_Paloma1) March 10, 2021
I’m gonna need the Little Orphan Annie secret decoder ring for this. pic.twitter.com/GpS2yaZj1d
— 🇺🇸 BDexin 🦅 🦁 🐸 (@BDexin) March 10, 2021
Absolurgerbinvin
— 🇺🇸Night “Runic Stage Designer” Wood ✞⚭⚓ (@Shteina_Gott) March 10, 2021
I don’t know what the heck he’s saying
— EddyCaplan (@EddyCaplan1) March 10, 2021
— BIDEN = BIGGEST IDIOT DEMOCRATS EVER NOMINATED (@TrumperTrumpets) March 10, 2021
Thought his teeth were gonna pop out.
— Chris Broussard (@ChrisBroussard7) March 10, 2021
He should have a translator beside him so we can understand what the hell he’s saying
— Colleen Fitz☘️🇺🇸 (@fitz_coll) March 10, 2021
Joe hasn’t addressed the country without a teleprompter since he entered office
— TessieDaJu (@ju_tessie) March 10, 2021
Joe can’t even read a teleprompter.
— @JoJoMichigan (@JoMichigan1) March 10, 2021
I still say Joe is mostly blind. This is his problem and why he looks confused during speeches and also scans the room like he’s lost. He can’t see. He can’t read the prompter.
— Steve (@SNitzsche7) March 10, 2021
Transcript please
— Dr. Jazz 💚🥚🍣 (@JazzDeeApple) March 10, 2021
Sad and scary
— Jason black (@Jasonbl42665873) March 10, 2021
No more mean tweets, though.
