https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/10/president-biden-once-again-gives-his-sign-language-interpreter-an-impossible-task/

As Twitchy reported, the $1.9 trillion “COVID relief bill” has been passed by Congress, but President Biden won’t sign it until a ceremony on Friday — the Washington Post hasn’t yet reported on how many will die of the coronavirus during the needless delay, though.

Biden spoke after the passage of the bill, and maybe Tom Elliott will get fact-checked again by Snopes for posting another video of Biden fumbling for words.

Yes, it’s that childhood stutter that never came up once during the eight years Biden was vice president.

No more mean tweets, though.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...