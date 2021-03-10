https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/10/president-biden-once-again-gives-his-sign-language-interpreter-an-impossible-task/

As Twitchy reported, the $1.9 trillion “COVID relief bill” has been passed by Congress, but President Biden won’t sign it until a ceremony on Friday — the Washington Post hasn’t yet reported on how many will die of the coronavirus during the needless delay, though.

Biden spoke after the passage of the bill, and maybe Tom Elliott will get fact-checked again by Snopes for posting another video of Biden fumbling for words.

I never agreed more with any other statement. — David Gonzales (@weirdfishmedia) March 10, 2021

I couldn’t have said it better myself — Todd Nelson (@Urmomthnksimhot) March 10, 2021

Could you have said it better? I think not. — N Calisto (@NordicCalisto) March 10, 2021

It’s just a stutter. — DRSUES (@DRSUES13) March 10, 2021

Yes, it’s that childhood stutter that never came up once during the eight years Biden was vice president.

Jesus — Space Force 2030 🚀 (@SpaceForce2030) March 10, 2021

😬😬😬 Disturbing — 🇦🇪 Mona מונה (@UAEmotion) March 10, 2021

What the hell was that? — James Wahoo (@RichmondWahoo) March 10, 2021

Gobbledygook per usual — Una Paloma 🇺🇸 (@Una_Paloma1) March 10, 2021

I’m gonna need the Little Orphan Annie secret decoder ring for this. pic.twitter.com/GpS2yaZj1d — 🇺🇸 BDexin 🦅 🦁 🐸 (@BDexin) March 10, 2021

Absolurgerbinvin — 🇺🇸Night “Runic Stage Designer” Wood ✞⚭⚓ (@Shteina_Gott) March 10, 2021

I don’t know what the heck he’s saying — EddyCaplan (@EddyCaplan1) March 10, 2021

pic.twitter.com/UxhWSFgJEd — BIDEN = BIGGEST IDIOT DEMOCRATS EVER NOMINATED (@TrumperTrumpets) March 10, 2021

Thought his teeth were gonna pop out. — Chris Broussard (@ChrisBroussard7) March 10, 2021

He should have a translator beside him so we can understand what the hell he’s saying — Colleen Fitz☘️🇺🇸 (@fitz_coll) March 10, 2021

Joe hasn’t addressed the country without a teleprompter since he entered office — TessieDaJu (@ju_tessie) March 10, 2021

Joe can’t even read a teleprompter. — @JoJoMichigan (@JoMichigan1) March 10, 2021

I still say Joe is mostly blind. This is his problem and why he looks confused during speeches and also scans the room like he’s lost. He can’t see. He can’t read the prompter. — Steve (@SNitzsche7) March 10, 2021

Transcript please — Dr. Jazz 💚🥚🍣 (@JazzDeeApple) March 10, 2021

Sad and scary — Jason black (@Jasonbl42665873) March 10, 2021

No more mean tweets, though.

Related:

Snopes says it’s a ‘mixture’ of true and false that President Biden forgot the name of his defense secretary https://t.co/iePll1di3g — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 10, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

