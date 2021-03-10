https://justthenews.com/world/europe/prince-william-defends-uk-monarchy-against-brother-harry-and-wife-markles-racism?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Prince William on Thursday defended the monarchy against racism allegations by brother Harry and wife Meghan Markle, saying we are “not a racist family.”

“We’re very much not a racist family,” the prince said during a visit to an East London school with wife Kate, according to the Associated Press.

His response follows an explosive interview aired Sunday night on CBS with Oprah Winfrey in which Markle said she felt “isolated and miserable” while working as a member of the royal family and that she was subject to racial discrimination by the family.

She also said Harry told her a member of the royal family was concerned over the color of their baby’s skin, considering Markle, an American, is of mixed race.

The rumored abuse resulted in the prince and his wife walking away from royal duties last year and moving to California with their child.

William said he has yet to talk to brother Harry about the allegations and the interview, “but I will do,” he told reporters.

