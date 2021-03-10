https://www.wnd.com/2021/03/probe-soros-funded-das-help-criminal-aliens-escape-deportation/

Several district attorneys who were elected with funding from billionaire activist George Soros are helping criminal illegal aliens avoid deportation from the United States, according to an independent investigation.

DAs Larry Krasner in Philadelphia; Kimberly Foxx in Cook County, Illinois; and Diana Becton in Contra Costa County, California, are named in the probe by the Immigration Reform Law Institute, reported Breitbart News.

The DAs, the report found, helped prevent deportations by Immigration and Customs Enforcement of illegal aliens accused of crimes such as murder, rape of a child, sexual assault, drunk driving and robbery.

After collecting nearly $1.7 million from a Soros-linked group, Krasner created the Immigration Counsel initiative, which aimed to reduce “immigration consequences” for defendants.

TRENDING: Trump: Joe Biden is allowing America to be ‘destroyed’

In 300 cases considered by the counsel, 120 were changed to plea agreements, including cases of murder and rape.

“These are outrageous examples of how our elections are being manipulated by wealthy donors with extreme anti-borders agendas,” Dale Wilcox of the Immigration Reform Law Institute said in a statement:

“While these district attorneys claim they are trying to bring justice to our legal system, they are actually putting the residents of their communities at great risk by allowing violent criminals to escape deportation.”

In Cook County, Breitbart reported, District Attorney Kimberly Foxx hired an “immigration adviser” whose task was “to ensure that noncitizen defendants do not face unnecessary immigration consequences, particularly for misdemeanor and low-level offenses.”

Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton was supported indirectly with Soros campaign donations through a $1.5 million contribution to the California Justice and Public Safety PAC.

She ordered in an immigration policy memo that “prosecutors in the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office shall consider the avoidance of adverse immigration consequences in the plea negotiation process.”

Becton has stated her office takes into account a foreign national’s immigration status to help reduce the risk of the defendant being arrested by ICE and deported.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

