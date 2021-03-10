https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/psaki-laughs-asked-border-facilities-migrant-children-fully-open-us-schools-arent-video/

Biden’s White House Secretary Jen Psaki thinks it is funny that there are no Covid restrictions for illegal alien children while US schools remain closed.

Joe Biden actually bragged about the education his administration is providing to illegal alien children on the border, while millions of American children have not returned to in-person learning because of the toxic teachers unions.

Psaki thinks it’s funny that Joe Biden is destroying the futures of American children with unnecessary school closures.

Psaki actually tried to defend the disparate treatment of migrant children when Fox News reporter Peter Doocy pointed out the administration’s hypocrisy and double standards.

“It’s not funny!” Peter Doocy said as Psaki laughed at his question.

WATCH:

