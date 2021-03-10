https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/pure-marxism-sen-tuberville-says-pelosi-providing-black-suvs-secret-service-democratic-congressmen-not-republicans/

Freshman Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) told Breitbart News on Wednesday that Speaker Nancy Pelosi is providing black SUVs with Secret Service to Democrat members of Congress but NOT Republicans.

It sounds like something you’d expect in a communist regime — or by Democrats.

Tuberville also contrasted the January 6th protest at the US Capitol to the 230+ riots by Black Lives Matter last year.

TRENDING: Please Help The Gateway Pundit Continue to Give You the TRUTH, Uncensored — Join Our Subscription Program

Breitbart.com reported:

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) told Breitbart News on Wednesday that Democrat representatives, not Republicans, are being provided Secret Service protection per House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) directives. The federal government built concrete barriers alongside fencing with razor wire surrounding the Capitol following violent riots on January 6, ostensibly to protect against a threat of “domestic terrorism” from conservative supporters of former President Donald Trump. Tuberville contrasted Washington, DC’s, reaction to unrest on January 6 with dozens of violent and destructive leftist-driven riots in large American cities in 2020. “In the last year, we had 230 riots,” Tuberville said. “A lot of them were very disruptive, people [and police] injured, and then there’s one in here in Washington, DC, which should have never happened … on January 6th. People should go to jail. They are going to jail.” Tuberville said he and his senator colleagues “have not been told one thing” about any intelligence regarding threats to their security related to increased security in the nation’s capital for politicians.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

