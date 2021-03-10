https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/regent-university-host-important-election-integrity-conference-march-23rd-michele-bachman-dr-ben-carson-ben-steyn-kris-kobach-jay-ashcroft-jim-joe-hoft/

Save the date– March 23rd, noon to 6 PM

Regent University to Host Election Integrity Conference on March 23, 2021

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (March 10, 2021) – Regent University’s Robertson School of Government will host a virtual conference on the topic of election integrity on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, from Noon to 6:00 PM ET. The event will feature notable speakers including Congresswoman Michele Bachmann, Dr. Ben Carson, Mr. Mark Steyn, Secretary Kris Kobach, Secretary Jay Ashcroft, The Gateway Pundit Editorial Board, and many others.

“Election integrity is the foundation for every citizen’s right to vote in a free and fair election,” said Michele Bachmann, dean of the Robertson School of Government at Regent University. “The electoral process is a significant, fundamental component of political freedom. Through this important conference, our goal is to educate individuals about election integrity and to raise awareness surrounding the electoral process.”

Throughout the event, panelists and keynote speakers will highlight the importance of freedom of speech, election integrity in a representative democracy, election irregularities and correlated impacts on future elections, and voter ID, among other topics.

The election integrity conference will feature nationally-renowned speakers and panelists including:

• Congresswoman Michele Bachmann, Dean of the Robertson School of Government at Regent University

• Dr. Ben Carson, Former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development

• Mr. Mark Steyn, New York Times best-selling author and Fox News host

• Kris Kobach, Former Secretary of State of Kansas

• Jay Ashcroft, Secretary of State of Missouri

• John Fund, Political Journalist for National Affairs Report for National Review Online and Senior Editor at The American Spectator

• Hans von Spakovsky, Attorney, Former Member of Federal Election Commission, Manager of the Heritage Foundation’s Election Law Reform Initiative, and a Senior Legal Fellow in Heritage’s Meese Center for Legal and Judicial Studies

• Messrs. Joe / Jim Hoft, The Gateway Pundit

• Additional Expert Panelists

The event is free and open to the public. To reserve your space at the conference, visit https://regent.zoom.us/j/92304363712?pwd=MDI4R2FqM0hzNXNsNFJHS2tYVmFOQT09 Passcode: 643609.

Founded in 1978, Regent University is America’s premier Christian university with more than 11,000 students studying on its 70-acre campus in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and online around the world. The university offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in more than 135 areas of study including business, communication and the arts, counseling, cybersecurity, divinity, education, government, law, leadership, nursing, healthcare and psychology. Regent University, ranked among top national universities (U.S. News & World Report, 2020), is one of only 23 universities nationally to receive an “A” rating for its comprehensive liberal arts core curriculum.

