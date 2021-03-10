http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/hKvi5Q0X7Mg/

United Teachers Los Angeles (UTLA) — the second-largest local teachers union in the country — urged members not to post spring break travel photos that could undermine its position that schools should remain closed, according to screenshots published by a local news reporter.

In a purported private Facebook group of union members, an activist appears to warn members not to rub pictures in the faces of frustrated parents:

NEW: In a leaked post from a private Facebook group for UTLA union members only, teachers are warned not to post on social media if they go on spring break vacations because the optics would be bad for them while UTLA is refusing to return to “unsafe” in-person schooling @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/KxQc7k450T — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) March 9, 2021

“Friendly reminder,” the alleged post, exposed by Bill Melugin of Fox LA, began, “If you are planning any trips for Spring Break, please keep that off social media. It is hard to argue that it is unsafe for in-person instruction, if parents and the public see vacation photos and international travel.”

“Amen,” a member purportedly responded.

Former Chicago Teachers Union Executive Sarah Chambers, who vocally opposed reopening schools, came under criticism after she posted vacation photos from a Puerto Rican poolside over New Years.

In a post on Instagram — on an account that has since been deleted — Chambers wrote, “Spending the last day of 2020 by the poolside. We have the whole pool to ourselves. Then, we are going to old San Juan to get some yummy seafood mofongo.”

“We have an entire private Airbnb house to ourselves,” she bragged in a post that showed her bare feet at the end of a lounge chair, with the sunshine, pool, and palm trees in the background.

Teachers unions have attempted to leverage the pandemic shutdown to strike better compensation deals and reopen classrooms on their terms.

Shortly after Melugin’s report, he said the UTLA struck a deal with the Los Angeles Unified School District to reopen with just weeks remaining in the school year.

BREAKING: UTLA and LAUSD have finally reached a deal to begin reopening LA schools for in person instruction in mid April, with secondary schools reopening in late April. Just last Friday, 91% of UTLA members voted to refuse to return until all their demands were met. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/B2gDFT9S4Y — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) March 10, 2021

According to the agreement, L.A. schools will complete the reopening phases by “late April.”

“Daily in-person instruction for elementary school students in a hybrid morning/afternoon model, while maintaining the option for students to remain in online-only instruction,” the agreement said.

Secondary students “will continue with daily online instruction,” it said.

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays–download full podcast episodes. Follow him on Parler.

