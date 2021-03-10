http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/25Wu3EtWy8c/

The people who shot dogwalker Ryan Fischer and stole two of pop star Lady Gaga’s French bulldogs may have done it as part of a gang initiation, as similar cases have reportedly taken place around Los Angeles, California.

Police have told Lady Gaga not to pay the $500,000 reward to the woman who found her dogs, until they can determine that she was not involved in the crime, according to sources who spoke to TMZ.

The sources added that while police do not believe the woman who found the dogs was part of the dognapping, they are still trying to figure out if she had any involvement in the crime after the fact.

With regards to the robbery being part of a “gang initiation,” police told Breitbart News that they “do not have that information,” adding, however, that “it is still an open case” they are currently investigating.

Last month, two of the singer’s dogs were stolen in Hollywood during an armed robbery in which Fischer was shot.

TMZ reports that the shooting and dognapping could be part of a gang initiation, as there have been similar crimes in the Los Angeles area recently.

Surveillance video showed a white sedan pulling up and two men jumping out. They struggled with Fischer before one pulled a gun and fired a single shot before fleeing with two of the dogs.

TMZ noted, however, that video footage shows that by the time Fischer was shot, the dogs were already to the other side of the thieves, who could have easily just put them in the car and take off without having to shoot the dogwalker.

After the incident last month, Fischer was rushed to a hospital, where he was listed to be in “grave” condition. The next day, however, his family told TMZ they expect him to make a “full recovery.”

