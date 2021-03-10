https://www.wnd.com/2021/03/report-media-stalk-salon-owner-defied-governor/

The owner of an Oregon hair salon who has fought state orders to shut down her business has decided to move out of the liberal West Coast state.

The Salem Reporter said the owner, Lindsey Graham, reopened her Salem salon in violation of Democratic Gov. Kate Brown’s orders and now is trying to cancel a lease costing her about $6,000 a month. She’s planning to move to Arizona to begin a real-estate venture.

Fox News noted Graham was praised by business owners and others who contend the governor’s orders went too far.

Now, reports National File, the Arizona Republic and a newspaper reporter in Oregon are teaming up to dig into Graham’s background and personal life as she relocates to Arizona, according to emails.

Already, a state agency has fined her $14,000, and Child Protective Services agents were sent to her home to question her children.

Graham has filed a federal lawsuit against the governor and state agencies alleging violations of her civil rights.

The National File said reporter Whitney Woodworth at the Salem Statesman Journal has begun working with the Arizona Republic in a “joint project” on Graham.

In an email, Woodworth demanded Graham answers dozens of questions about her personal life.

The email instructed, “Please respond to the following questions by the end of day Monday, March 8.”

The questions included:

“How many months did you operate rent free? Was your decision to close related to renewed rent demands?

“What are the names of the businesses, when did they close and what was the reason for the closure?

“You said your husband ran successful business before COVID. What can you say about his business record? How do you explain his bankruptcy and business closures in 2015? Didn’t he also get foreclosed on in 2017?

“How many states are you and your husband licensed as brokers? Can you provide your license numbers and the dates you and Scott passed the state exam?

“If you and your husband aren’t licensed realtors, how can you legally advertise your husband as a real estate agent on your website? Isn’t that misleading?

“In the lawsuit against Brown, you cite a complaint to CPS involving your family. What did the complaint allege?

“Can you provide an accounting of all the donations you received and how the money was used? How many GoFundMe sites have raised money for you? Please provide links to those sites.

“How did you manage to pay for your home construction project and buying a new home when you publicly said you were struggling to survive?”

Graham wrote on Facebook: “I will so miss my conservative Oregonians, your support and your prayers. I will keep fighting your tyrannical governor and ensure that your rights are preserved.”

She issued a statement to the National File: “The feminist in me is outraged, but the spirit of Christ within me is overjoyed. What was meant for my destruction has been turned into the greatest blessing, overcoming adversity, new opportunities have been created for myself and my family. I’m grateful that Oregon’s supermajority has made it next to impossible for businesses to operate, I’m grateful that Kate Brown sent DHS/CPS after my children, I’m grateful to Oregon’s blatant cancel-culture and the seemingly hate-filled social justice warriors. My eyes are now fully opened to the crystal clear line in the sand, and there’s no going back.”

Graham told the National File: “Hatred is the tool of oppressors and a type of mental servitude. While I was shocked at the obvious targeting and unprofessional use of tyrannical force employed by Kate Brown’s apparent dictatorship, I have nothing but love and gratitude in my heart, as I absolutely refuse to be bound by hatred or struggle. Glamour Salon is closing, our family has moved out of Oregon to a deep red land of economic opportunity, and I have nothing left to lose. Kate Brown gave me a voice and a platform, and I intend to use it, as are the countless other small business owners who’ve stepped into the cold reality Brown created by allowing large businesses to operate while keeping family-owned and main street businesses shuttered, beyond a timeline that was feasible for survival.”

She promised there would be “big things coming from me soon.”

