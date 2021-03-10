https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/report-president-trump-wont-let-gop-fundraise-using-name-rinos-traitors-backed-sham-impeachment-video/

Former Trump Campaign advisor Jason Miller joined Steve Bannon and the War Room on Wednesday morning.

During the interview Miller told the War Room that President Trump will not let the RNC use him to fundraise for RINOs and traitors who backed the sham impeachment, according to Jason Miller.

The 10 Republican House members include:

1. House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY)

2. Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-GA)

3. Rep. Jamie Herrera Beutler (R-WA.)

4. Rep. John Katko (R-NY)

5. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL)

6. Rep. Peter Meijer (R-MI)

7. Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA)

8. Rep. Tom Rice (R-SC)

9. Rep. Fred Upton (R-MI)

10. Rep. David Valadao (R-CA)

The seven Senate Republicans who voted to impeach President Trump include:

Burr

Cassidy

Collins

Murkowski

Romney

Sasse

Toomey

Jason Miller told the War Room none of the money the RNC fundraises off of Trump will be used to fund RINOs and backstabbers.

At least that’s the agreement right now.

