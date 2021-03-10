https://thehill.com/senators/542605-rubio-and-bipartisan-group-of-senators-push-to-make-daylight-saving-time-permanent

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) on Tuesday, along with seven other senators, renewed his push to make daylight saving time permanent.

Rubio and Sens. Rick Scott (Fla.), James LankfordJames Paul LankfordSenate inches toward COVID-19 vote after marathon session Ron Johnson grinds Senate to halt, irritating many Senate coronavirus bill delayed until Thursday MORE (R-Okla.), Roy Blunt Roy Dean BluntDemocratic Marine veteran jumps into Missouri Senate race after Blunt retirement Trump praises retiring Blunt, who opposed his conviction The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by the National Shooting Sports Foundation – CDC news on gatherings a step toward normality MORE (R-Mo.), Sheldon Whitehouse Sheldon WhitehouseFeds looking at communications between lawmakers, Capitol rioters: report FBI director commits to providing Senate information after grilling from Democrat Biden nominee previews post-Trump trade agenda MORE (D-R.I.), Ron Wyden Ronald (Ron) Lee WydenOn The Money: COVID-19 relief bill on track for House passage, Biden signature Wednesday | First new checks to go out starting next week Wyden to offer bill to shield ,400 checks from private debt collectors How to fix America’s broken unemployment systems MORE (D-Ore.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.) and Ed Markey Ed MarkeyDNC beefs up its finance team Democratic senators urge Biden to take executive action on ghost guns Lawmakers gird for spending battle over nuclear weapons MORE (D-Mass.) reintroduced the Sunshine Protection Act of 2021, which would “make daylight saving time permanent” and repeal the temporary eight-month period for daylight saving time for all states that currently participate.

“The call to end the antiquated practice of clock changing is gaining momentum throughout the nation,” Rubio said, according to a press release. “Studies have shown many benefits of a year-round Daylight Saving Time, which is why the Florida legislature voted to make it permanent in 2018. I’m proud to reintroduce this bipartisan bill to make Daylight Saving Time (DST) permanent, and give our nation’s families more stability throughout the year.”

In order for Florida’s legislation to make DST permanent in the state, a change in federal statute is required. Other states have also passed similar legislation regarding DST, but federal law currently only allows states to opt out of daylight saving time rather than opting into it permanently.

Rubio, along with the other senators, argued that making DST permanent would have other benefits to the country and the economy, including reducing risk for seasonal depression, benefiting the agricultural economy and reducing energy usage.

“The Sunshine Protection Act takes a common-sense step to provide some much-needed stability for families in Oregon and across the nation,” Wyden said in the press release. “Springing forward and falling back year after year only creates unnecessary confusion while harming Americans’ health and our economy. Making Daylight Saving permanent would give folks an hour back of sunshine during the winter months when we need it most.”

Rubio has previously pushed for legislation that would keep the U.S. on DST. Former President Trump Donald TrumpManhattan prosecutors intensifying probe into Trump’s New York estate: report GOP leaders reiterate commitment to working with Trump amid back-and-forth Top Republicans seek to tamp down concerns over Trump’s funding demands MORE endorsed the idea in 2019.

