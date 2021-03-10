http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/quSu00os7ts/

During Wednesday’s broadcast of “America’s Newsroom” on Fox News Channel, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) sounded off on doctors claiming the Centers for Disease Control misinterpreted their research for reopening schools amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Rubio said teachers’ unions are taking “pseudoscientific cover” from Democrats because they do not want to reopen. He warned of the mental health issues, learning losses and social aspects of children being kept out of schools.

“I am going to ask them how they got to this point. But when you have researchers, whose data is what they used to reach these conclusions, and then you have the findings come out and it basically sort of protects the status quo and gives cover to districts that do not want to open, you … start to wonder whether there is political influence here,” Rubio argued. “Here’s the bottom line and what common sense tells you. Common sense tells you there are powerful teacher unions in parts of this country who are very important to the Democratic Party — key all allies of Joe Biden — and they don’t want to open. And rather than have to line up against them, this is a … pseudoscientific cover for them not to have to reopen. And I think there needs to be questions asked about this.”

“There is clear science and evidence that includes schools that have been open now for months, including in Florida, that you can reopen schools safely even without vaccines in place — even without rigorous testing, for example,” he added. “And it can be done, it is being done, and there’s no reason why more places can’t do it.”

