TODD: The crisis at the border is just profound and inhumane, and isn’t the fault of the United States. Oh, there are people who like the crisis at the border and benefit from the crisis at the border. Plenty of people. I don’t think that Rush Limbaugh was ever more right than when he analyzed Donald Trump coming down the escalator and announcing he would build the wall.
Donald Trump stepped on the third rail of American politics, ’cause there’s so many groups that have benefited from illegal immigration, and lots of them have their offices all around the White House, their lobbying offices. Foreign countries have benefited from this. One of the great hat tricks of the Democrats was cornering this as an issue of compassion.
Right now, the estimates are there are 3,250 children who are being detained at the border. I’ve read estimates that some 20% of these kids are trafficked. They’re coming here to be with people not their parents and brought here by people not their parents. That stands to reason to me because in the state of Washington, from whence I hail, sex trafficking has gone up 2,000% during Jay Inslee’s lockdown — 2,000% — and that savage form of slavery needs…
Well, what they would think of as new product. And the crisis at the border is something else as the DHS is seeking volunteers to help with this. This is legitimately a siege. I read about 10,000 detainee ease in a single day, I think it was at the Texas border. We’re draining countries of their people. They have determined that the only way to freedom or health or safety is in this country, which leaves behind either people who can’t leave or they’re so savage that they’re destroying these countries.
I am very fond of pointing out that the United States is 5% of the world’s population, and we have taken in 20% of her peoples. Not everybody can fit on the great lifeboat called America, nor should they. It’s so fascinating to me that the Democrats who so value, they say, multiculturalism, don’t value it enough to call out some cultures for some mistakes they’ve made in allowing their countries to degrade to the point where people must flee.
And at the same time, they are coming to a country — ours — to place us under enormous financial burden. And please don’t tell me that this is just a direct benefit that everybody who comes in works. That’s not what the Democrats are selling. One of their great inventions — and it was a Ted Kennedy invention — was changing our ability to select immigrants to our country based upon what we need in our country and flip that around and we must take everybody.
It creates an imbalance in the globe, and it creates the belief that, “Well, at least we can go to America.” That’s not compassionate. Having other countries flop and fail is not compassionate, and this isn’t new. I doubt Biden will address this tomorrow night ’cause he’s gonna be celebrating — pardon me, memorializing — covid and the pandemic.
But look. Rush has talked about this for years. What we see unfolding on the border, folks, is not new. If you remember during the Obama years, the issue of unaccompanied minors was rampant. As Rush himself said right here.
RUSH: You remember — I guess it’d be three or four years ago now — in the early spring — late winter, early spring — massive numbers of minor children, unaccompanied, were arriving at the southern border. Not from Mexico. This is very key to this. They were not coming from Mexico. They were coming from Central America. They were coming from El Salvador. And they were coming from Guatemala. There is a loophole in American immigration law that says if people from Central America come to the United States from a non-contiguous nation, we have to keep them.
That’s why they were coming from Nicaragua and El Salvador and Guatemala, because of that loophole. If they are seeking asylum, once they get to Mexico, they have it. The first nation they get to after fleeing their war-torn torn native land is where they apply for asylum. They have it in Mexico. The fact that they’re waiting and traveling through Mexico to try to get asylum here is one of the many roots of this problem. Now, you have that as a foundational understanding.
In other words, they’re gaming the system. They know exactly what our laws are, and they are trying to circumvent them — and during the Obama administration, they were allowed to. This is the point. It’s been going on — and I have all these people saying, “It doesn’t matter, Rush. You should not use that as a defense of what’s happening now.” I’m not using it as a defense. I’m trying to tell everybody that this isn’t what it’s being made to look like. This is not something where people do care about kids and others don’t. It’s not about that.
This is a political issue, and it has roots in the Democrat Party playbook, as I’ve previously demonstrated. The Democrats have an operating play in their book that says “Republicans hate X,” fill in the blank. “Republicans hate women! Republicans hate blacks! Republicans hate kids! Republicans starve kids!” Democrats, of course, loooove and protect everybody. That’s what’s playing out here. This is a political battle, and the football in this battle is the kids.
Democrats don’t care any more about ’em today than they did during the Obama administration. January 28, 2016, Washington Post. This is over two years ago. “Obama Administration placed Children with Human Traffickers, Report Says.” This story is literally devastating. Here’s the opening ‘graph. “The Obama administration…” This is the Washington Post, folks, and this is during the campaign. This is before Trump’s been elected. Trump has nothing to do with any of this, okay?
“The Obama administration failed to protect thousands of Central American children who have flooded across the U.S. border since 2011, leaving them vulnerable to traffickers and to abuses at the hands of government-approved caretakers, a Senate investigation has found. … Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) initiated the six-month investigation after several Guatemalan teens were found in a dilapidated trailer park near Marion, Ohio, where they were being held captive by traffickers and forced to work at a local egg farm.
“The boys were among more than 125,000 unaccompanied minors who have surged into the United States since 2011, fleeing violence and unrest in Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador. ‘It is intolerable that human trafficking — modern-day slavery — could occur in our own backyard,’ Portman said…” Where were the howls of concern, I ask you, ladies and gentlemen? The Senate investigated it; found the Obama administration tried to hide it and pretend it wasn’t happening, didn’t want anybody to find out.
The media certainly didn’t care to find out and report it, because they were not gonna expose Obama to anything. Where was the compassion for the children? Where were all the catcalls that Obama and the country were separating immigrant families? Where was all of the concern that we see and hear about today? It wasn’t anywhere. It was kept below the radar. It wasn’t an issue. This is faux concern. F-A-U-X. This is pretend concern about illegal immigrant kids being separated from their parents.
I’m telling you, folks, it is a manufactured crisis, and it is a political battle — one I don’t want the Democrats to win. This is not about kids. It’s not that. They are just the latest fill in the blank objective — and the Republicans better get in the game on this and not leave Trump isolated because Trump knows what’s going on. Trump knows what the effort really is here. Migrant camps create them. Refugee camps create them. Eventually, bring in the families and let them all have amnesty.
TODD: You heard it in Rush’s voice as well, how disturbed he was from the human trafficking aspect of this. Let’s remind ourselves as Biden will read from the teleprompter tomorrow night, no questions from the press. Let’s remind ourselves that Team Biden shut down the Department of Homeland Security effort that was specifically designed to find, capture, and remove illegal immigrants — many of them gang members involved in human trafficking. That market is developed because the Democrats have left the border porous for a whole host of reasons.