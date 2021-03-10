https://www.theblaze.com/news/tim-scott-woke-supremacy-white-supremacy

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) on Tuesday responded to a disparaging comment from MSNBC host Joy Reid that accused the senator of appearing at a GOP press conference about the minimum wage to make the Republicans appear more diverse.

“Woke supremacy is as bad as white supremacy,” Scott told Fox News host Trey Gowdy. “We need to take that seriously.”

He added that people who lack “common sense” should read the Bible verse Matthew 5:44. That verse states, “But I say to you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you.”

Last week Reid, commenting on a press conference held by Republican senators expressing their opposition to increasing the minimum wage to $15 per hour, said that Scott was there to provide a “patina of diversity” for the GOP. At the time, Scott’s press secretary Caroline Anderegg responded on social media, saying the senator “is not a prop.”

“Unsurprising someone like Joy would stoop that low — I guess that’s what you do in the absence of a substantive policy critique,” Anderegg said. “The senator has been leading the fight against the misguided Dem wage hike for weeks.”

Before Scott appeared on the program, “Fox News Primetime” host Trey Gowdy took a moment to condemn Joy Reid’s remarks.

“Tim Scott is a United States senator who worked his tail off to be part of nearly every significant policy conversation this country has,” Gowdy said. “He can stand wherever the hell he wants to stand, in any group he wants to stand with, because he’s earned the right to be there.”

“The fact that you see a black man as a prop, Joy Reid, says a lot more about you than it does about Tim Scott,” he continued. “I see a United States senator. And if you were really interested in unity or fair treatment or respect in civil discourse, that’s what you would see too.”

At last week’s press conference, Scott explained that the minimum wage will increase costs on businesses, leading many to cut jobs they cannot afford to pay for and increasing unemployment during the pandemic.

“This is the furthest distance between common sense and the Democrat policies,” Scott said. “In the middle of a pandemic where nearly 11 million Americans have already lost their jobs, the last thing you do is increase the cost of businesses, which will, according to the CBO, will at least shutter 1.4 million jobs.”

